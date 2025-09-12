India, France hold 17th counter-terrorism meet in Paris, condemn Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, Sep 12: India and France reaffirmed their strong commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms during the 17th Meeting of the India-France Joint Working Group (JWG) on counter-terrorism, in Paris, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

The Indian delegation, led by K.D. Dewal, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), MEA, and the French side, headed by Olivier Caron, French Counter-Terrorism Ambassador, held the meeting on Thursday and condemned the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement on Friday underscored the shared concerns of both nations on terrorism and emphasised the need for stronger bilateral cooperation in dealing with evolving security threats.

During the meeting, the two delegations exchanged views on the current threat assessments in their respective countries.

Discussions included State-sponsored cross-border terrorism, terrorist activities in South Asia and the Middle East, and the increasing misuse of emerging technologies by terror groups.