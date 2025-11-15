From a Village in Jharkhand to the Forefront of a Regional Movement: The Life and Legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda

The school acted as a bridge between Birsa and the transformation happening around him. He observed how communities were leaving their own land due to land alienation, exploitation, and forced labour under the “beth begari” system. A sense of responsibility sprouted in him as these experiences combined with the cultural shifts he witnessed in his childhood. As a result, he left the missionary school with the belief that his community needed someone of their own to take charge and not rely on an external framework.

Emergence as a Leader: Birsa and the Birth of a Movement

Birsa began to gather followers by the early 1890s. He started by encouraging people to let go of practices that weakened the community and to reconnect with traditional cultural values as part of internal reforms. These teachings later became more widespread, with a collective meaning. Birsa became known to the people as someone who understood their unspoken pain, far beyond the role of a social reformer. This movement came to be known as the “Birsait” movement.

Adivasis faced exploitation, and he started raising his voice against it. They lost their land to the zamindari system and were living on their own lands as tenants or labourers. They were forced into unpaid labour by landlords. Their cultural identity was affected, and the new forest laws negatively influenced communities that depended on forests for survival. Birsa not only fought but also urged people to defend their land, dignity, and identity. He had a simple message: “The land belongs to those who live on it, and no external authority has the right to take it away.”