The man who saw tomorrow: Nehru's steadfast opposition to Princely India

For a long time, Gandhi opposed this move due to his own predilection for the concept of 'trusteeship', where the princes were to function as trustees and oversee the betterment of the populace under them. His own father, Kaba Gandhi, was Dewan to the Rajkot Thakore. But this concept of trusteeship soon became archaic in a rapidly changing environment where nationalism and freedom became the overriding -- and only -- objective. Nehru could not understand how the Indians living in the Provinces could be jingoistic, while those residing in the Princely States would remain untouched by the freedom movement sweeping the core psyche of India. This was an anachronism for Nehru; he vowed to fight Gandhi's policy, which he found to be without a clear direction.

For Nehru, the map of India as it existed was sacrosanct: One free India, without any compromise.

He constantly talked down to the princes and showed them their place. To the main saboteur, Nawab of Bhopal, Nehru wrote: "The destruction of the Princes was bound to happen whether we wanted it or not. All we could do was to see that the changes that were inevitable took place in an as reasonable and amicable way as possible." Within a short span of 21 months, the princes were stampeded by Nehru, Mountbatten, Patel, and V.P, Menon using a mixture of threat, coercion, cajoling, and grandstanding.

In many ways, the period 1938-1939 was a 'moment of truth' in a large number of Indian princely states as powerful people's movements flourished against the high-handedness of the ruling dispensation which directly drew its strength from the Paramount Power in the princely states. The challenge to the Gandhiji-Nehru-Patel troika also came at around the same time.

At the Haripura Congress, Subhas Chandra Bose became president of the Congress, and a year later in Tripuri, he forced the issue again, despite strident opposition from the trio and won the presidency by 95 votes, against Gandhiji's candidate, Pattabhi Sitaramayya. After Bose's convincing win, Gandhi said Pattabhi's defeat was "more mine than his".

At Tripuri in March 1939, G.B. Pant moved a resolution asking Bose to appoint a Working Committee in line with Gandhi's ideas. In a passionate presidential address on the princely states on March 10, 1939, Bose's opinions echoed those of Nehru, as he said, "But since Haripura much has happened. Today we find that Paramount Power is in league with the state authorities in most places. In such circumstances, should we of Congress not draw closer to the people of the states? I have no doubt in my own mind as to what our duty is today. ... the work of guiding the popular movements in the States for Civil Liberty and Responsible Government should be conducted by the Working Committee on a comprehensive and systematic basis.

"The work so far done has been of a piecemeal nature and there has hardly been any system or plan behind it. But the time has come when the Working Committee should assume this responsibility and discharge it in a comprehensive and systematic way and, if necessary, appoint a special sub-committee for the purpose." For Nehru, this became a defining moment as it enabled him to expand the scope of the freedom struggle to the princely states.

His early experience in Nabha was not only mind-numbing but mind-shaping as well. The rulers of two princely states in Punjab, Nabha and Patiala, were locked in a bitter dispute. This resulted in the deposition of Maharaja Ripudaman Singh of Nabha by the British Government of India and the appointment of a British Administrator to rule the state. The deposition of the Maharaja led to a fresh agitation by many Sikhs. Batches of volunteers (jathas) came to Jaito in Nabha state. These jathas were brutally assaulted by the police and arrested, and protesters were later abandoned in remote places in the jungle.

Accompanied by two fellow Congressmen, A.T. Gidwani and K. Santhanam, Jawaharlal Nehru left for Nabha on September 19, 1923. They addressed a public meeting at Muktsar on September 20. The next day, while proceeding towards Jaito, they joined the members of a jatha and were soon halted by the police. The Superintendent of Police asked them to immediately leave Nabha.

They refused and were immediately arrested under Section 188 of the Cr.P.C. All were handcuffed, and Santhanam's left wrist was tied to Jawaharlal's right. A police officer led them through the streets by chain and ordered them to board the evening train from Jaito to the main city, Nabha. The handcuffs were removed only after 20 hours. This spell in jail influenced Nehru to a great extent and he became obsessed with the idea of toppling the princes.

In his book, 'An Autobiography', Nehru wrote: "In Nabha Jail, we were all three kept in a most unwholesome and unsanitary cell. It was small and damp, with a very low ceiling that we could almost touch. At night we slept on the floor, and I would wake up with a start, full of horror, to find that a rat or a mouse had just passed over my face."