Turns Out, Food Matters More Than Bride and Groom in Indian Weddings, New Survey Gives Interesting Insight Into Indian Wedding Industry

Indian weddings prioritise food, photos and fashion over the couple’s story.
Social pressure inflates guest lists, costs and food wastage.
Smaller weddings create deeper connections and more meaningful memories.
Indian weddings are marked by their vibrancy, colour and rich traditions celebrating a union. However, they have now grown into events that showcase the scale of the celebration rather than the actual meaning behind it. Guest lists run into the hundreds, but more than half of the attendees direct their focus towards food, photos and social status, ignoring the couple’s story or presence, which is the reason behind the celebration.
WeddingWire India’s Newly Wed Survey 2024–25 reveals that an average Indian wedding guest list amounts to around 330 people, with a cost of ₹29.6 lakh. This is driven by elaborate venues, abundant food and the expectation of a grand experience. Everything is given importance in a wedding, and reports suggest that food is the one element many notice as the first priority. The wedding becomes more about socialising than about the couple themselves.
Indian weddings are almost always accompanied by lavish buffets, which offer variety but also contribute to food wastage. A study conducted by a university in Bangalore found that weddings waste almost 20% of the food, as guests often take more than they can eat. The buffet system, therefore, has been deemed a system designed for abundance rather than appetite, creating more waste compared to smaller, controlled servings.
If we set aside food, the next factor in line is social obligation. Many attendees feel a sense of duty when going to a wedding. They view it as a transaction, embedded in a give-and-take relationship rather than a personal connection. While the numbers may vary, this contributes to larger guest lists and out-of-budget celebrations. This creates pressure on families and couples to host large gatherings to impress guests, leading them to spend more than their annual income on a wedding. It has become a norm to host hundreds of guests, even though the emotional impact seems to be missing.
The wedding then becomes about getting ready and showcasing outfits, almost like a fashion show. People often assume that a larger audience guarantees a greater impact, which may not be true in this case. The reality appears to be quite the opposite, a phenomenon known as “audience delusion” in branding.
A person who is genuinely interested in your wedding would want to witness it even if the ceremony were conducted in your living room. Data reveals that smaller weddings leave deeper memories for those who genuinely care and matter, making the celebration more thoughtful. This shifts the focus towards authenticity, personalised rituals and shared meaning instead of performance.
This leads us to question our choices: do we want authenticity, or do we simply want applause? Weddings can always be planned to be more intimate, memorable and sustainably responsible by focusing on meaningful experiences and a reduced guest list, rather than giving in to social pressure.
