Turns Out, Food Matters More Than Bride and Groom in Indian Weddings, New Survey Gives Interesting Insight Into Indian Wedding Industry

The wedding then becomes about getting ready and showcasing outfits, almost like a fashion show. People often assume that a larger audience guarantees a greater impact, which may not be true in this case. The reality appears to be quite the opposite, a phenomenon known as “audience delusion” in branding.

A person who is genuinely interested in your wedding would want to witness it even if the ceremony were conducted in your living room. Data reveals that smaller weddings leave deeper memories for those who genuinely care and matter, making the celebration more thoughtful. This shifts the focus towards authenticity, personalised rituals and shared meaning instead of performance.

This leads us to question our choices: do we want authenticity, or do we simply want applause? Weddings can always be planned to be more intimate, memorable and sustainably responsible by focusing on meaningful experiences and a reduced guest list, rather than giving in to social pressure.