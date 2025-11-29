These 25 Villages in Uttarakhand Band Together to Promote Social Parity by Banning Extravagant Gifts, Liquor and Expensive Tokens in Social Gatherings and Weddings; Violators Face a Rs 1 Lakh Penalty

The story is not merely a tale of fictional imagination but it is a reality. Around 25 villages in Uttarakhand’s Jaunsar Bawar tribal belt, in the Khat Saili region, have made this decision collectively. They have taken a new step toward minimizing unnecessary expenses typically incurred in social events. The decision includes a ban on all forms of liquor, fast food items, and expensive rituals that are usually seen in social gatherings such as weddings.

This newly passed resolution is targeted at the entire region of Khat Saili and aims to highlight the perennial element of social inequality. The resolution was greenlighted in a meeting chaired by Rajendra Singh Tomar at the Doha village. A village elder stated, “If anyone dares to treat guests with items like 'chowmein', 'momos', 'tikkis', pizza, or pasta, they will face a penalty of Rs 1 Lakh.”

Celebrations like weddings can not just figuratively but literally possess the ability to drain one's life savings. According to a report by Bajaj Finance Services, a wedding, especially in India, can range from ₹10–50 lakh, with the bride’s extravagant attire taking up 10–15% of the budget.

In such a scenario, curbing expenses can be deemed a challenging task. The ban imposed in the Khat Saili region aims to strengthen social parity in the community by curbing unnecessary expenses, which enables the community to maintain a strong and equal forefront.

The new resolution does not immediately restrict giving tokens of appreciation or gifts at social gatherings. Instead, modern gifts will be replaced with traditional items that have deep cultural roots in the community.

Earlier, gifting a goat to the bride was practiced, and this custom has now been withdrawn by the community, along with giving tokens like silver and dry fruits. To replace modern fast foods, the locals have come together to promote indigenous staple foods and snacks that also carry cultural significance.

The draft of the resolution has put forward a homemade alternative in an era of expensive social customs. The draft proposes a list of items permitted for gift exchanges, including goat meat, flour, rice, and even traditional homemade liquor.