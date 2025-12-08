Wedding Bells Turn into Break Up: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Ends the Wedding Drama, Announce Separation in Instagram

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal officially called off their wedding on 7th December.
The wedding had been postponed earlier due to Smriti Mandhana’s father’s health condition.
The couple said the decision was mutual and asked for privacy as they move forward separately.
Social media has been buzzing with talks about the wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana with music composer Palash Muchhal, scheduled to take place on 23 November 2025. However, the wedding was postponed on the morning of the scheduled date owing to Smriti’s father being hospitalized due to a heart-related ailment. Later, the wedding was called off as the two took to their Instagram stories to announce their separation on 7 December 2025.
The talks had been going on for weeks, as the sudden postponement gave rise to several speculations and rumours online, although the reason was stated to be health concerns. Several unverified statements made rounds online accusing Palash of cheating on Smriti with a choreographer days before their wedding. The claims were not confirmed by the couple or their families, making them nothing more than rumours that evolved online. There was even news of the two getting married in an intimate ceremony on the 7th, but it was not an official declaration.
Smriti took to her Instagram to announce her separation from Palash on 7 December 2025 amid all the discussions circulating online. She addressed the speculation being made online, saying there had been “plenty of speculations” revolving around her life over the past few weeks, and clarified that the wedding had been “called off.” She said the decision was taken with maturity, urging people to respect the privacy f both families. She emphasised that she is a “private person” and would like to keep it that way. She highlighted the fact that the decision was mutual.
She further added that her focus would always remain on representing her country at the highest level, as she would continue to play and win trophies for India. She wrote, “I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level.” She ended the note and her announcement by thanking everyone for their support and later added, “It’s time to move forward.” She was direct in her message, focusing on clarifying facts and drawing a boundary around her private life.
Smriti’s clarification was followed by her ex-fiancé Palash Muchhal, who shared a separate statement on his Instagram, confirming the end of their relationship. Muchhal stated that they had “decided to move on,” adding that he had chosen to “step back from my personal relationship.” He described the period as the most difficult phase of his life owing to false narratives. He further added that the rumours had affected him deeply, causing distress to his family, and that his team would be taking legal action against those spreading defamatory content.
He also advised people to refrain from sharing and believing such baseless rumours. He ended his note by thanking everyone who stood by him “with kindness in this tough time.” The tone of the announcements from both individuals echoed each other, pointing to the calling off of the wedding as final and personal, and not a result of online speculation. The social media statements aimed to put an end to misinformation surrounding the issue, as the two individuals expressed their intention to move forward with their lives and careers.
The couple’s relationship had been one of the most talked-about on social media, attracting significant public attention before the announcement. One of the most viral moments was the photos shared by Palash of his proposal to Mandana on a field. There were also glimpses of their pre-wedding functions, where the families celebrated the union through a sangeet ceremony in which both Muchhal and Mandhana appeared happy as friends and family performed. The photos and videos went viral in the days leading up to the postponed wedding.
The couple now have their own paths to take, as Smriti Mandhana is one of the most prominent figures in Indian women’s cricket. She holds the position of vice-president of the national team and has received multiple ICC awards for her performances. Her name consistently features among India’s top run-scorers in international cricket, and she remains a senior leader in the squad, playing a central role in India’s batting line-up in recent tournaments.
On the other hand, Palash Muchhal has built a career in Bollywood as a music composer. He made his debut with the film Dishkiyaoon in 2014, beginning his career at a young age. He also gained recognition for his involvement in charity-related music projects during his early career and has since worked on several Hindi films and independent music projects. He is the brother of singer Palak Muchhal.
The controversy has now taken a new turn as the couple Smriti and Palash have decided to prioritise their professional paths, urging the public to give them space away as they move forward independently.
