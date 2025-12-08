Wedding Bells Turn into Break Up: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Ends the Wedding Drama, Announce Separation in Instagram

The couple’s relationship had been one of the most talked-about on social media, attracting significant public attention before the announcement. One of the most viral moments was the photos shared by Palash of his proposal to Mandana on a field. There were also glimpses of their pre-wedding functions, where the families celebrated the union through a sangeet ceremony in which both Muchhal and Mandhana appeared happy as friends and family performed. The photos and videos went viral in the days leading up to the postponed wedding.

The couple now have their own paths to take, as Smriti Mandhana is one of the most prominent figures in Indian women’s cricket. She holds the position of vice-president of the national team and has received multiple ICC awards for her performances. Her name consistently features among India’s top run-scorers in international cricket, and she remains a senior leader in the squad, playing a central role in India’s batting line-up in recent tournaments.

On the other hand, Palash Muchhal has built a career in Bollywood as a music composer. He made his debut with the film Dishkiyaoon in 2014, beginning his career at a young age. He also gained recognition for his involvement in charity-related music projects during his early career and has since worked on several Hindi films and independent music projects. He is the brother of singer Palak Muchhal.

The controversy has now taken a new turn as the couple Smriti and Palash have decided to prioritise their professional paths, urging the public to give them space away as they move forward independently.