At Exactly What Age Should You Stop Drinking Your Mother’s Breast Milk? Rajasthan’s Viral Breast Milk Feeding Wedding Ritual Becomes a Nationwide Conversation

The tradition of Doodh Pilai is a symbolic representation rather than literal breastfeeding. As the wedding procession gets ready to leave, the groom is offered milk by his mother or any other elderly woman of the family by covering him with her veil. The gesture of offering milk seems like mimicking infancy. The tradition is performed in front of the relatives attending the wedding, lasting for just a few moments.

The tradition is a symbolic representation of the end of the boyhood of the groom as he leaves to bring his bride home and enter a new phase of his life. The act is seen as a maternal blessing to the groom along with a moral reminder to uphold family honour in the future. It is often expressed as “maa ke doodh ki laaj rakhna” and functions more as a ceremonial farewell than a private maternal interaction.

There are many communities that follow the custom, especially in the Bhilwara region, which include Brahmin, Rajput, Jat, Vishnoi and Kumhar families. It has been associated with the worship of the mother goddess in village temples. Cultural commentator Shyam Meera Singh described the ritual as a rite of passage that marks a young man’s transition to marital responsibility from his mother’s household.