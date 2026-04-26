240 Members of Biblical ‘Lost Tribe’ Settled in India Immigrate to Israel—Who Are the Bnei Menashe?

Key Points
Around 240–250 members of the Bnei Menashe community from Manipur and Mizoram arrived in Israel under a government-backed relocation effort.
The group is the first since Israel approved a plan in November to bring nearly 6,000 members of the community to the country by 2030.
The migrants, who claim descent from a biblical “lost tribe”, will be settled in northern Israel and must undergo conversion to Judaism for citizenship.
Around 240 members of the Bnei Menashe community from Northeast India landed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on 24 April 2026. This marks the first group of the community, which claims descent from a biblical ‘lost tribe’, to be brought to Israel under its immigration programme, Operation Wings of Dawn.
The arrivals were welcomed at the airport with celebrations as they walked under a blue-and-white balloon arch reflecting the colours of the Israeli flag. Dozens of well-wishers, many from their own community, greeted them with songs, flags and emotional reunions. For several families, the moment marked the end of years of separation, with relatives meeting after nearly a decade.
The group is the first to arrive since Israel approved a plan in November 2025 to facilitate the migration of 6,000 members of the Bnei Menashe community from the states of Manipur and Mizoram. The programme aims to relocate around 1,200 people each year till 2030.
The Bnei Menashe community identifies itself as descendants of Manasseh, a forefather of one of the biblical “lost tribes” of Israel. The tribe claims to be one of ten that were exiled from Israel in 722 BC by Assyrian conquerors. According to oral histories, they then gradually migrated across regions including Persia, Afghanistan, Tibet and China before settling in Northeast India.
The claim dates back to 1951 and is based on a belief of the Hmar people. The Hmar are an ethnic group in Northeast India, who claim descent from a common ancestor, Manmasi – whom the Bnei Menashe equate with Manasseh. Proponents have also drawn on similarities between Hmar and Jewish customs, folk tales and historical accounts to support the theory. Genetic analysis, however, has failed to yield any conclusive evidence.
Distinct from other Jewish groups living in India, today, an estimated 10,000 members of the community live across Manipur and Mizoram, with several thousand already resettled in Israel. The community mainly comprises Chin, Kuki, and Mizo ethnic groups, with most of its members having been converted to Christianity under colonial rule.
Migration from the community is not new. Since the 1990s, around 4,000 Bnei Menashe have moved to Israel with the support of organisations such as Shavei Israel, which works to trace descendants of lost Jewish tribes. However, thousands still remain in India and are expected to relocate under the current initiative.
For many in the community, the move is driven primarily by religious aspirations. Members say that living in remote parts of Northeast India has made it difficult to fully practise Jewish customs and traditions. Certain religious practices require a quorum or access to specific cultural and dietary resources that are not easily available in the region. As a result, migration to Israel is seen as a way to live more fully in accordance with their faith.
At the same time, economic and social factors also play a role. Many Bnei Menashe families in India work in agriculture or as daily wage labourers. In contrast, those who have already moved to Israel are employed in sectors such as construction, factories and transport. Access to education and better opportunities has also been cited as an additional motivation for migration.
The current relocation effort is also taking place against the backdrop of unrest in Manipur, where ethnic clashes between the Meitei majority and the Kuki community have continued for nearly three years. The violence has resulted in more than 250 deaths and has disrupted daily life in the region, further influencing migration decisions among some members of the community.
Israeli authorities have described the arrivals as the start of a larger process. Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer, who welcomed the group, called it a “historic moment” and said the programme would enable the entire community to immigrate over time. According to officials, the new arrivals will be settled in northern Israel, including areas such as Nazareth and Nof Hagalil, where existing Bnei Menashe communities are already present.
Before receiving full citizenship, the immigrants are required to undergo formal conversion to Judaism, learn Hebrew and adapt to religious and social practices in Israel. The government has also planned additional flights for 600 people in the coming weeks to continue the relocation process.
The journey, however, involves significant adjustments. Community members moving from rural, agrarian settings in Northeast India must adapt to a technologically advanced and urban environment in Israel. Support systems, including housing assistance and language training, are being provided as part of the integration process.
Despite these challenges, the migration is widely seen within the community as a long-awaited return. Many members view Israel not only as a destination for better opportunities but as their ancestral homeland.
The arrival of this first group signals the beginning of a broader movement that is expected to continue over the coming years, reshaping the lives of thousands of people who trace their identity to one of the world’s oldest narratives of migration and belonging.
[DS]
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