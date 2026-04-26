240 Members of Biblical ‘Lost Tribe’ Settled in India Immigrate to Israel—Who Are the Bnei Menashe?

Migration from the community is not new. Since the 1990s, around 4,000 Bnei Menashe have moved to Israel with the support of organisations such as Shavei Israel, which works to trace descendants of lost Jewish tribes. However, thousands still remain in India and are expected to relocate under the current initiative.

For many in the community, the move is driven primarily by religious aspirations. Members say that living in remote parts of Northeast India has made it difficult to fully practise Jewish customs and traditions. Certain religious practices require a quorum or access to specific cultural and dietary resources that are not easily available in the region. As a result, migration to Israel is seen as a way to live more fully in accordance with their faith.

At the same time, economic and social factors also play a role. Many Bnei Menashe families in India work in agriculture or as daily wage labourers. In contrast, those who have already moved to Israel are employed in sectors such as construction, factories and transport. Access to education and better opportunities has also been cited as an additional motivation for migration.

The current relocation effort is also taking place against the backdrop of unrest in Manipur, where ethnic clashes between the Meitei majority and the Kuki community have continued for nearly three years. The violence has resulted in more than 250 deaths and has disrupted daily life in the region, further influencing migration decisions among some members of the community.