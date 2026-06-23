Malaysian Government Replaces the Term ‘LGBT’ with ‘Deviant Culture’

This story by Mong Palatino originally appeared on Global Voices on June 23, 2026.

A Malaysian official said the government will stop using the term “LGBT” and instead will replace it with “budaya songsang,” which means “deviant culture” in Malay, reflecting the intensified discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ members in the country.

During a Parliament session in February, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Religious Affairs) Marhamah Rosli said that discontinuing the use of the term will influence online algorithms and thus prevent the “normalization” of LGBTQ+ culture.

“The more we utter, write, or state it (the term LGBT), the more ‘pop-out’ content related to it will appear. Without realizing it, we are promoting the culture unknowingly,” she said.

Despite having a Muslim-majority population, Malaysia is known for its moderate approach in implementing Islamic laws. However, in recent years, Muslim hardliners have been aggressive in pushing for the strict enforcement and integration of Islamic teachings in governance.

This has resulted in frequent attacks targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Justice for Sisters reported that in 2025 alone, around 307 LGBTQ+ individuals were arrested under both federal and state laws. An Amnesty International report showed that between 2020 and May 2025, 13 publications with LGBTQ+ themes or content were banned. It also noted that nearly 48 percent of LGBTQ+ respondents reported having to tone down or self-censor their views due to safety and security concerns.

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A wellness program for LGBTQ+ members was forced to cancel the activity in January after it was reported to the police and authorities for allegedly promoting “deviant sexual behavior.” During the same month, the Selangor Sultan imposed a ban on all “LGBTQ+ activities.”

In a statement, Justice for Sisters criticized the decision to replace the LGBTQ+ term and called it a “dangerous escalation of state-sponsored misinformation and hostility towards LGBT people.”