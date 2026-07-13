Reading Homer’s Iliad Feels like Scrolling Through TikTok

Achilles’ action itself is simple. The simile expands it, slows it and transforms it into something immersive. It does not rush us into the following scene but tells us how to intensely experience what is happening.

For a modern reader, these similes function almost like the audio and editing layer in short-form video. Think of the typical short vertical videos that appear one after the other as you scroll through your social media feed.

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Take a fan edit from the TV show Peaky Blinders, for example. The protagonist Thomas Shelby places his cap on his head and lights a cigarette. The movement slows. The image freezes into a high-contrast still. It flickers into black and white for a beat, then snaps back into motion. The edit lingers a fraction longer than expected. All the while, The Arctic Monkeys song Do I Wanna Know? plays in the background. The gesture itself is simple, but the layering of sound and visual effects makes it feel charged, larger than it is.

Homer’s similes do something comparable. The action itself takes only a moment. The simile expands it, slows it, gives it weight. It does not tell us what happens next, but how to dwell in what has just happened. Then, just as quickly, the poem returns to the rush of battle.



Each scene, then, becomes an affective unit, a self contained segment organised around a dominant emotion. Rage, humiliation, triumph and grief follow one another in rapid succession. When Achilles returns to battle, the violence escalates sharply. When Hector dies, the tone shifts into grief. Yet even these larger moments are embedded within a broader rhythm of constant turnover.

The poem sustains engagement through a sequence of emotional intensities rather than through a single, steadily developing storyline.

Why translation matters

The translation reinforces this effect. Peter Jones’s revision of E.V Rieu’s translation is notable for its bluntness. Gods and mortals alike speak in direct, sometimes shockingly modern terms.

Zeus, disgruntled at Hera’s inclination to support the Greeks over the Trojans, tells her: “No one is more of a bitch than you are.”

Helen, feeling guilty because of the destruction of war that happened because of her, says: “What a cold, evil-minded slut I am!” These lines carry a force that feels unmistakably contemporary. They function almost like the shock beats of short-form video, moments designed to seize attention before the narrative moves on.

These insults are not buffered by politeness or distance. They feel immediate and sometimes uncomfortable. Because they appear within scenes that move quickly and relentlessly, they act as emotional spikes, intensifying the rhythm of impact and reset that structures the poem.

The comparison between The Iliad and modern short-form video content shows that the patterns we associate with contemporary media, like fragmentation, rapid turnover and the constant demand for attention, are not entirely new. They reflect something more fundamental about how humans process narrative and emotion.

While The Iliad remains one of the most foundational works of western literature, shaping mythology, culture and education for centuries, it need not be reduced to a museum piece, admired at a distance simply because of that status. It can and must also be read as a book of the present, one that moves with our habits of attention rather than standing outside them.

Beyond the canon

As part of the Rethinking the Classics series, we’re asking our experts to recommend a book or artwork that tackles similar themes to the canonical work in question, but isn’t (yet) considered a classic itself. Here is Harsh Trivedi’s suggestion: