Thursday, April 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Debunking Myths About Oily Skin
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

Debunking Myths About Oily Skin

The key to oily skin is to make sure you're hydrating it without adding extra oil from other products

0
Oily
For oily skin choose a gel-based texture that is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and non-greasy. Pixabay

Skin needs hydration, but we tend to connect hydration with dry skin only. When you have oily skin, you may think that using a moisturizer is the last thing you should do. But, as the body’s largest organ and the one that is arguably most influenced by environmental conditions skin often needs a moisturizer to mitigate the loss of hydration even with it is oily or acne-prone. The key to oily skin is to make sure you’re hydrating it without adding extra oil from other products. With no moisture at all your skin would become dehydrated and begin to over-compensate by producing more oil.

Plabita Sharma, National Training Manager, The Body Shop India talks of a very basic yet very effective step for oily skincare.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Oily skin and its causes: If your skin has large pores and you can see a greasy or shiny appearance, you know you have oily skin. There are multiple reasons that trigger oily skin like the overactive sebaceous gland, genetics, environment, hormonal changes, and lifestyle factors.

Role of moisturizer: When one has oily skin, they tend to skip this step thinking it is not required. But, a suitable moisturizer helps to soothe and protect the skin thereby improving the elasticity and preventing water loss. Well-hydrated skin is a game-changer for achieving healthy supple skin.

Oily
With no moisture at all your skin would become dehydrated and begin to over-compensate by producing more oil. Pixabay

Male/Female Skin Difference: There are some notable differences between men’s and women’s skin. Men’s skin tends to be oilier, rough, thicker, and more prone to environmental and shaving damage. On the other hand, women’s skin is thinner and signs of aging are more prominent than in male skin. Just like women, men’s skin too deserves some attention and care. While there is nothing wrong to use a moisturizer that is suitable for both genders, one needs to understand & choose a moisturizer based on its own skin type, concern, need, ingredients and benefits

Moisturizer on Oily skin: The greasy substance on the upper layer of the skin also known as sebum is produced by the sebaceous gland. This oil acts as a barrier and retains the water loss. Moisturizers not only help the skin to regulate the natural sebum but also helps to treat the skin effectively.

Oily
The Body Shop Vit E range caters to all skin types as it believed ‘E For Everyone’. Pixabay

Type of moisturizers: Now a day’s newer generation multi-masking moisturizers are available with added ingredients in the form of plant extracts, vitamins, and anti-oxidant that keeps inflammation at the bay and helps the skin to rejuvenate as well. For oily skin choose a gel-based texture that is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and non-greasy.

ALSO READ: Here’s How To Apply Skincare Products In The Correct Order

The Body Shop Vit E range caters to all skin types as it believed ‘E For Everyone’. The brand has reformulated its Vitamin E range in order to make everyday hydration simple. Vitamin E with natural raspberry extract creates super refreshing hydration for all skin types. No-fuss, no-frills, no fancy ingredients. Made with hyaluronic acid and raspberry extract, known for being rich in antioxidants, their newly reformulated Vitamin E moisturizers taking hydration to new heights. All these moisturizers hydrate the skin for 48hr and leave the skin feeling refreshed.

The Body Shop’s range includes Vit E Gel Moisture cream for oily and combination skin, intense moisture cream for dry skin, and Vit E moisture cream for normal skin. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleCovid-19 Mask Safety: 3-Layered Cloth Masks As Effective As Surgical Masks
Next articleTop Benefits Of Swimming For Dogs

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

New Study Shows Spike In Digital Fraud Attempts From India

NewsGram Desk - 0
TransUnion's latest quarterly analysis of global online fraud trends has found that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fraudsters are increasing their digital schemes against...
Read more
Lead Story

2 Crops Successfully Harvested In Space By NASA’s Astronaut

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA's Expedition 64 crewmember Michael Hopkins has harvested two crops in space -- 'Amara' mustard, and a previously grown crop, 'Extra Dwarf' pak choi....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid19 May Prolong Infection In Children, Adults With Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Children and young adults with compromised immune systems, such as those undergoing cancer treatment, may experience a prolonged period of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Study Shows Spike In Digital Fraud Attempts From India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
TransUnion's latest quarterly analysis of global online fraud trends has found that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fraudsters are increasing their digital schemes against...
Read more

2 Crops Successfully Harvested In Space By NASA’s Astronaut

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA's Expedition 64 crewmember Michael Hopkins has harvested two crops in space -- 'Amara' mustard, and a previously grown crop, 'Extra Dwarf' pak choi....
Read more

Covid19 May Prolong Infection In Children, Adults With Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children and young adults with compromised immune systems, such as those undergoing cancer treatment, may experience a prolonged period of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

Psychology Of Music And It’s Impact On Brain

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Music psychology or the psychology of music is a subfield of both psychology and musicology. Its goal is to explain and comprehend...
Read more

Discover What Makes Amazon The Most Desirable Workspace In US

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Based on the company's ability to attract, develop and retain talent, Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday named Amazon as the most desirable...
Read more

‘Divine Tulsi’: A Plant With Multiple Benefits

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Tulsi or Holy Basil is regarded as a sacred plant in Hinduism. According to many legends and mythology, it is the incarnation...
Read more

Business Interview: Why A Mega Trade Deal Is On The Anvil

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
UK India Business Council (UKIBC), an advocacy group that works with businesses and governments in the UK and India with an objective to strengthen...
Read more

Is Virtual Technology Realistic For Dancing?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic has proven to be hard for the performing arts, especially dance, with its protocols restricting physical pedagogy, performance, and collaboration in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada