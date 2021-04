Debunking Myths About Oily Skin

Skin needs hydration, but we tend to connect hydration with dry skin only. When you have oily skin, you may think that using a moisturizer is the last thing you should do. But, as the body’s largest organ and the one that is arguably most influenced by environmental conditions skin often needs a moisturizer to mitigate the loss of hydration even with it is oily or acne-prone. The key to oily skin is to make sure you’re hydrating it without adding extra oil from other products. With no moisture at all your skin would become dehydrated and begin to over-compensate by producing more oil.

Plabita Sharma, National Training Manager, The Body Shop India talks of a very basic yet very effective step for oily skincare.

Oily skin and its causes: If your skin has large pores and you can see a greasy or shiny appearance, you know you have oily skin. There are multiple reasons that trigger oily skin like the overactive sebaceous gland, genetics, environment, hormonal changes, and lifestyle factors.

Role of moisturizer: When one has oily skin, they tend to skip this step thinking it is not required. But, a suitable moisturizer helps to soothe and protect the skin thereby improving the elasticity and preventing water loss. Well-hydrated skin is a game-changer for achieving healthy supple skin.

Male/Female Skin Difference: There are some notable differences between men’s and women’s skin. Men’s skin tends to be oilier, rough, thicker, and more prone to environmental and shaving damage. On the other hand, women’s skin is thinner and signs of aging are more prominent than in male skin. Just like women, men’s skin too deserves some attention and care. While there is nothing wrong to use a moisturizer that is suitable for both genders, one needs to understand & choose a moisturizer based on its own skin type, concern, need, ingredients and benefits

Moisturizer on Oily skin: The greasy substance on the upper layer of the skin also known as sebum is produced by the sebaceous gland. This oil acts as a barrier and retains the water loss. Moisturizers not only help the skin to regulate the natural sebum but also helps to treat the skin effectively.

Type of moisturizers: Now a day’s newer generation multi-masking moisturizers are available with added ingredients in the form of plant extracts, vitamins, and anti-oxidant that keeps inflammation at the bay and helps the skin to rejuvenate as well. For oily skin choose a gel-based texture that is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and non-greasy.

