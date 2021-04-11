Sunday, April 11, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Here's How To Apply Skincare Products In The Correct Order
Life StyleBeauty TipsHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s How To Apply Skincare Products In The Correct Order

To eliminate the day's grime, dirt, oil, and makeup, Cetaphil's experts recommend double cleansing during the night

0
Products
Based on your daily needs, you need to follow a regimen that offers maximum care and desired results from skincare products. Pixabay

A good skin care regimen is a must for healthy skin. Along with identifying the right products, it is essential to understand the order in which they are to be applied since each product is formulated differently to address different concerns from cleansing to moisturizing. Based on your daily needs, you need to follow a regimen that offers maximum care and desired results from skincare products.

Does it really matter if you apply your face oil before your moisturizer? Or if you put on your Vitamin C after your retinol? Or maybe use your sunscreen before your moisturizer? The answer is yes. To help you follow a routine with ease, IANSlife spoke to experts at Cetaphil, who suggest step-by-step applications to make the most of your skincare products.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Daytime Regime

During the day, your skin is more susceptible to harmful sun rays and pollution even if you are indoors or wearing a mask. Hence, investing in cleansers, exfoliators, sunscreens, and moisturizers is the best bet for a morning/daytime skincare regime.

Start with cleansing

Start your day with a gentle cleanser that works best for your skin type. Ideally use lukewarm or cold water to wash your face. Apply the cleanser on your face gently, use your fingers to rub the cleanser in a circular motion on your cheeks, and rinse well.

Products
investing in cleansers, exfoliators, sunscreens, and moisturizers is the best bet for a morning/daytime skincare regime. Pixabay

Exfoliate your dead cells

Exfoliation is a process of eliminating dead cells, reducing the chances of black and whiteheads on your face. For certain skin types like sensitive, oily, or acne-prone skin this process can be harmful if the right product is not used. Ideally, opt for a gentle exfoliator that can be added to your daily skincare routine and won’t damage your skin. Opting for exfoliators that are rich in Vitamins E and B5 is highly recommended as they keep the skin soft, healthy, and hydrated at all times. Move your fingers in smaller, tighter circles for not more than a minute. Rinse and gently pat dry. Do a patch test before using the product.

Moisturizing goes next

Moisturising is an important step of every skincare regimen, whether you are indoors or outdoors or your skin type. Moisturiser needs to be applied while the skin is slightly damp to help the product absorb better. During summer, opt for a light moisturizer unless your skin is excessively dry.

And finally the sunscreen

Sunscreen should be the last step in your daytime skincare routine as it is the most important skincare product of all. It needs to be applied after applying moisturizer as it provides protection against UVA and UVB rays. Our skin is susceptible to damage from UVA, UVB, and more damaging radiations from Infrared rays that may lead to premature aging. Ideally, a gel-based sunscreen is good for all skin types and must be used daily and reapplied every 4-5 hours or after washing your face.

Product
Sunscreen should be the last step in your daytime skincare routine as it is the most important skincare product of all. Pixabay

Night-time regime

While you sleep, the skin recovers and repairs itself from the day’s damage, making it the best time to pamper and nourish your skin.

ALSO READ:Say No More To Chapped Skin, Refresh Your Routine With Plant-Based Skincare 

Start with double cleansing

To eliminate the day’s grime, dirt, oil, and makeup, Cetaphil’s experts recommend double cleansing during the night. Use an instant foaming facial cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and makeup and contains vitamin complex which will nourish skin overnight.

Don’t miss the hydrating lotion or moisturizer

Hydrating lotions and moisturizers are a must to end your day. They formulate to create a protective coating on the skin to prevent water evaporation while you sleep. Using hydrating lotions infused with natural ingredients that enrich the skin through the night leaving it soft and supple can be extremely beneficial in maintaining the overall health of your skin. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleBizarre Things That Only Exist In North Korea
Next articleVaranasi To Be Named As Sanskrit City

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Varanasi To Be Named As Sanskrit City

NewsGram Desk - 0
Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will now be known as the Sanskrit city in the world. Varanasi has the maximum...
Read more
Lead Story

Bizarre Things That Only Exist In North Korea

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- Jaya Choudhary North Korea is a country well known for its secrecy, poverty, human rights violations, and its enigmatic leader Kim Jong Un. However,...
Read more
India

89% Indians Ready To Travel As India Began Its Vaccination Roll out Drive

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new online survey has found that 89 percent of Indians are ready to travel to their favorite domestic destinations with more confidence and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,521FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Varanasi To Be Named As Sanskrit City

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will now be known as the Sanskrit city in the world. Varanasi has the maximum...
Read more

Here’s How To Apply Skincare Products In The Correct Order

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
A good skin care regimen is a must for healthy skin. Along with identifying the right products, it is essential to understand the order...
Read more

Bizarre Things That Only Exist In North Korea

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- Jaya Choudhary North Korea is a country well known for its secrecy, poverty, human rights violations, and its enigmatic leader Kim Jong Un. However,...
Read more

89% Indians Ready To Travel As India Began Its Vaccination Roll out Drive

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A new online survey has found that 89 percent of Indians are ready to travel to their favorite domestic destinations with more confidence and...
Read more

China Granted Approval For Clinical Trials Of New Covid-19 Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm has recently been approved for clinical trials. The new recombinant Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the National Vaccine...
Read more

Global Adoption Of 8K TVs To Reach 72 Million Households In 2025: Research

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The adoption of 8K TV will begin to build momentum over the next few years, reaching 72 million households worldwide by 2025, a new...
Read more

Experts: World’s Largest Contract Chipmaker’s Planned Expansion Won’t Alleviate Global Shortages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Plans by the world's largest contract chipmakers for a record $100 billion capacity expansion will just mildly dent a growing worldwide shortage of semiconductors...
Read more

Here’s How Younger Generation Is Getting Sensitive Towards ASD

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the movie "Life Animated", Owen Suskind at an age of three is unable to communicate and the parents soon discover that he has...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

카지노 게임 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
stoney patch on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
xo 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
خرید اسکیت on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
judi online on Entertainment
judi online on Health
her explanation on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi online on Health
the original source on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
blog on Entertainment

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,521FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada