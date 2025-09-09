Army averts major fire disaster in Arunachal village; one suffers burn injuries

Itanagar, Sep 8: At least one person suffered burn injuries and a few houses were gutted in a fire at Kaying village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district on Monday, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that a devastating fire broke out in Kaying village, engulfing two houses and putting lives and property at risk.

However due to the prompt action of the Indian Army troops, the situation was brought under control, and a major disaster was averted.

The spokesman said that on receiving information about the fire incident on Monday afternoon a team of Army troops rushed to the scene with their available resources, including a water bowser.

Their swift response and effective firefighting efforts ensured that the fire was brought under control swiftly.

Thanks to the Indian Army's timely intervention, all civilians in the vicinity were safely evacuated, and except for two houses, all other personal property including cars and bikes were rescued from the compound.