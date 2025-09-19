PM Modi instructs Defence Ministry to take “concrete steps” for jointness among forces

From 15th September to 17th September 2025, the Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) 2025 was conducted by the Armed Forces in Kolkata, West Bengal. It is the apex-level forum of the Armed Forces and the conference that brought together the highest decision-makers from the Ministry of Defence and the three services of Defence in order to foster strategic and conceptual dialogue. This was the first time the Prime Minister addressed all three forces in a conference since Operation Sindoor.

The theme for this year’s conference was ‘Year of Reforms- Transforming for the Future’, which reflects a goal to prepare the forces for emerging challenges. The CCC has a significant role in shaping the future roadmap, enhancing jointness, guiding capability, development, and ensuring alignment with the national security forces of the Armed Forces.

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh graced the conference and praised the exemplary dedication of the Armed Forces for serving and safeguarding the nation. Both ministers also highlighted the need for continuous reforms and technological self-reliance, while emphasizing the importance of indigenous development in defense manufacturing.

PM Modi also directed the defense ministry to ‘swiftly implement concrete steps’ in order to achieve greater Aatmanirbharta , Jointness, and Innovation to meet future defense challenges. The Prime Minister gave such directives in the view of the continuing differences among the army, navy, and IAF for an integrated and cost-effective war machinery and creation of tri-service integrated theatre commands (ITCs).