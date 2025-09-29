From Dhaka to Ankara: ISI pushes Bangladesh into new strategic axis against India

New Delhi, Sep 29: Bangladesh, which is facing turmoil following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, is now cozying up to Turkey. Turkey roped in Bangladesh at the behest of the ISI, Pakistan, with the broader intention of attracting the South Asian Muslim community.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, at the behest of the ISI, coaxed the Muhammad Yunus government to stitch a closer alliance with Turkey. The intention is to ensure that there is a flow of funds and arms, and ammunition from Turkey into Bangladesh.

The Indian agencies say that Bangladesh has become the fourth-largest buyer of Turkish weapons. This is a worrying sign because the weapons would be used against India, and this is what the Jamaat and ISI have been planning. While India has all the capabilities to beat down such aggression, the problem is that the armed forces would have to deal with an unwanted issue.

Ties between India and Bangladesh were solid as long as Sheikh Hasina was in power. The border was largely secure, and the forces of both sides would work seamlessly.

After Yunus was made caretaker of the interim government of Bangladesh, the trust issues with India have become immense. Yunus has only pointed out that the ties have worsened because India provided Hasina asylum. The ISI has been ruling the roost in Bangladesh as it can control Yunus through the Jamaat.

While the rising ISI presence in Bangladesh has kept the Indian agencies on its toes, this new dimension with Turkey jumping into the picture is a major cause for concern.