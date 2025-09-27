Durga Puja Festivities Grip Tripura; vigil Tightened Along 856-km Border with Bangladesh

Agartala, Sep 27: Ahead of the five-day-long Durga Puja festivities beginning Sunday, heavy security arrangements have been put in place along Tripura's 856-km border with Bangladesh, officials said on Saturday.

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag said a series of meetings had been held with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other security agencies to further intensify vigil along the India–Bangladesh border.

"BSF authorities have assured us that they will further strengthen security and vigilance along the border so that no untoward incident occurs in the villages along the frontiers and to prevent cross-border movement of inimical elements. BSF troops will also increase their patrolling both during the day and at night," the DGP told IANS.

Tripura, which has an 856 km border with Bangladesh, is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, making the Northeastern state very vulnerable and sensitive to cross-border migration, crimes and movement issues.

Except for some patches, most of the frontier had been fenced to prevent smuggling, trans-border crimes, cross-border illegal movements by infiltrators and inimical elements.

Chief Minister Manik Saha recently held meetings with the senior security officials of different agencies, including BSF, and requested the officials in the state to maintain close coordination among them to deal with the border-related issues.