Indian agencies uncover foreign hand in missionary racket linked to espionage and propaganda

New Delhi, Oct 8: Indian Intelligence agencies are picking up information that several missionaries in India are being used by Western powers for Intelligence gathering and pushing an anti-India agenda.

In the last couple of months, conversion mafias have been busted in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Meghalaya. It was found that tourists from abroad and also those with business visas were involved in these activities.

During investigations, it was found that these people were targeting vulnerable people by doling out free healthcare and education. While conversion was one part of the scandal, the other worry the agencies have flagged is that those who fell prey could have been used for Intelligence gathering.

It was also found that false propaganda was being spread through these people, where the message was always anti-India. After trapping these persons, the accused would spread their propaganda through them.

More details about the modus operandi came following the arrest of US national James Watson (58) from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Watson is the son of a retired US Navy official. The Intelligence Bureau, which is also involved in this probe, has learnt that there was a well-oiled network in place that was running this racket.

The methods were sophisticated, and a structured network was supporting this crime. The probe so far has found that the target group was the tribals, and those who had been trapped were being used to further penetrate the network.