India, Ethiopia Discuss Enhancing Cooperation in Defence capacity-building

New Delhi, Oct 17: Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi met Ethiopia's Chief of Land Force and Military Advisor General Alemshet Degife Balcha in New Delhi on Friday, with discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in training, peacekeeping and defence capacity-building.

The meeting showcased the shared commitment of India and Ethiopia towards fostering stronger defence ties and promoting regional peace and stability through multilateral engagement.

"On the sidelines of UNTCC2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, interacted with General Alemshet Degife Balcha, Chief of Land Force and Military Advisor, Ethiopia. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in training, peacekeeping and defence capacity-building. The meeting reflected the shared commitment of both nations towards fostering stronger defence ties and promoting regional peace and stability through multilateral engagement," Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army), stated in a post on X.

On Thursday, General Upendra Dwivedi met Major General Fadhil Omary Nondo, Land Force Commander, Tanzania on the sidelines of UNTCC 2025, with talks focused on strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing training exchanges and exploring ways for collaboration in United Nations peacekeeping and capacity-building initiatives.