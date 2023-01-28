Delhi: Minor detained for stalking and harassing teenager

However, police reached the address on which the SIM card was registered only to find that no such person ever stayed at the mentioned address.

"A team was assigned to verify the actual address of the alleged Instagram user with the SIM card dealer while the second team on the case was rushed to the live location of the alleged person, obtained based on the call details record of his mobile number and started the search for him," said the DCP.

"Finally, 3-4 hours of foot-work and inquiry with the grocery store owners and local vendors bore fruit, when the picture used by the alleged Instagram user was identified by a local boy, who claimed to know this person and further led the team to his present house address," said the DCP.

The boy, who was using the SIM card in his father's name was not available at home, however, his father was directed by police to produce him before the police, who ensured the same.

"His father produced him and he was then apprehended in the case, " said the DCP.