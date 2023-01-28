Delhi: People experience a warm Friday, rainfall expected today

Delhi experienced a fairly warm Friday, with a combination of clear skies and warm easterly winds raising the city's maximum temperature to around 21 degrees Celsius.

However, while it was warm during the day, cold winds blew after the sun went down.

There was no rain in the city as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), but it said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-6 degrees Celsius at many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi and a few places over Punjab and at isolated places over Rajasthan.

The lowest minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degrees was recorded at Churu in west Rajasthan.