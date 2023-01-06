United Nations says Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery

More than $16 billion is needed to help Pakistan recover from devastating floods and better resist the impact of climate change, the United Nations said on January 5.

In a bid to meet the needs, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will host a one-day international conference in Geneva next week in which high-level representatives from dozens of countries will participate.

UN and Pakistani representatives said that the conference will aim to mobilize support as the country deals rebuilds after the massive floods that left more than 1,700 people dead. (KB/RFE-RL)