Delhi Excise Policy Scam: CBI's fresh summon asks Manish Sisodia to join the probe on February 26

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned again to join the probe into the Delhi excise policy scam on February 26.

Sisodia was earlier asked to appear before the CBI on February 19, but he expressed his inability to join the probe and sought one week. He told the CBI that he was busy giving the final touch to Delhi's budget which would be sent to the Centre for approval.

The CBI allowed his request and now has issued him a second notice.

Sisodia has alleged that it is BJP who is behind the scene. He alleged that he was busy giving the final touch to the Delhi budget when he was called to join the investigation.

"I am a finance minister too. I have to prepare Delhi Budget. It will be sent to Centre for the approval. BJP is using CBI to stop us from doing development. I have sought time," Sisodia had said while requesting more time.