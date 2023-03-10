'Kejriwal is next', says conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Manish Sisodia's arrest

Following the arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia in the 2021-22 excise policy case, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar said on Friday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested next.

Chandrashekhar's comment came after he was produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday where his judicial custody was extended till March 18 in a money laundering case.

While coming out of the court, Chandrashekhar told reporters that truth has prevailed, and it is Kejriwal's turn next.

"I have given it in writing how close I have been to them and I am going to expose each one of them. Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin. He is the 'Wazir' and he will be taken to task very soon," Chandrashekhar said.

"I was involved with them in four different matters, but not liquor scam," he added.