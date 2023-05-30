SGPC slams action against Olympian women wrestlers

Grewal said as per the directions of SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, a delegation of the SGPC was supposed to join the wrestlers' protest for justice in their support at Jantar Mantar, but due to the forced action of removing the protest by the government on Sunday, this programme was postponed for now.



He said the SGPC stands firmly with these women wrestlers who are fighting for their rights and will give them full support in whatever programme is made.



Grewal also objected to this point that whenever the Sikh community stands with those who fight for human rights following its history and traditions, a negative narrative is created by some people. Sikhs have always made sacrifices to protect the country and the Sikhs do not need to learn patriotism from anyone.