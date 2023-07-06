Delhi

3 held at IGI with 6.5 kg gold worth over Rs 3 crore

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here have arrested three passengers coming from Dubai for smuggling 6.5 kg gold worth Rs 3.28 crore, officials said on Wednesday.
3 held at IGI with 6.5 kg gold worth over Rs 3 crore (Wikimedia Commons)
The customs officers said that all the three accused arrived at IGI from Dubai.

"Three kg gold was concealed by passengers in the cistern tank of arrivals washroom, and the rest was recovered from the aircraft. The entire gold been seized under Section 110 of Customs Act," an official said.

Delhi : IGI Airport recovered 1.4 kgs of Gold

All the three passengers were placed under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Act, the official added. (IANS/NJ)

