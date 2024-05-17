Will demand 10K/month pension for senior citizens in parliament: BLP Candidate Yogender Singh

BLP Candidate:- Bharatiya Liberal Party Candidate from Chandni Chowk LokSabha Seat, Yogender Singh, during his election campaign in Tri Nagar constituency, promised to the people of his parliament constituency that, one elected to power, he will introduce a bill in the parliament demanding ten thousand rupees per month pension for the senior citizen of the country. Yogender Singh said: “Senior citizens need our help. They must be financially supported. I have made a resolve to help them.”

BLP Candidate Yogender Singh has been campaigning in the Chandni Chowk LokSabha Seat (his constituency) for weeks now. Yesterday, while campaigning in the Tri Nagar and wazir pur, Yogender Singh promised to provide financial support to the senior citizens. BLP President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has supported Yogender Singh's resolve to support the senior citizens of the country. Dr Raizada said that we are contesting LokSabha Election to provide an alternative governance model that is transparent and people centric. “We are here to reclaim the politics of righteousness”, said Dr Raizada.

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), under the leadership of Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, is contesting two LokSabha seats in Delhi: Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi. Sanjeev Pandey - Contesting from North East Delhi on BLP's ticket- is a renowned artist and senior journalist having deep insights in the socio-political issues of the country. Yogendra Singh (Yogi Mathur) - contesting from Chandni Chowk- is a social worker and a spiritual leader working actively on ground and advocating for social and electoral changes for a long time.

Bharatiya Liberal Party is committed to practice clean politics and establish a people centric government. BLP Candidates from both Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi are ready to take up the issues of the people of Delhi in the parliament and work towards resolving it.