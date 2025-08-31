Delhi Man Arrested for Killing Wife, Mother-in-Law Following Gift Dispute at Son’s Birthday

A man, Yogesh Sehgal, allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law
The murder happened after a dispute over birthday gifts for his son.
Police arrested Yogesh and recovered his blood-stained clothes
New Delhi, August 31, 2025: A woman, 34-year-old and her mother, 63-year-old were allegedly murdered with a pair of scissors by the woman’s husband in Delhi’s Rohini Sector-17 following a domestic quarrel over birthday gifts for the couple’s son, police said on 30 August, 2025.
The accused, Yogesh Sehgal, was arrested after police recovered his blood-stained clothes and the suspected murder weapon. Investigators said he killed his wife Priya Sehgal and mother-in-law Kusum Sinha before fleeing the scene with his children.
The crime was reported when Kusum’s son, Megh Sinha (30), called the KNK Marg police station at around 3:50 pm. Megh said he had tried to contact his mother several times but received no response. Concerned, he went to his sister’s flat in Sector-17, Rohini, where he found the door locked from the outside with bloodstains visible. He immediately alerted relatives, and after breaking the lock, they discovered his mother and sister lying in a pool of blood.
According to police, Kusum had visited Priya’s residence on August 28 to celebrate her grandson Chirag’s birthday. During the celebration, a dispute broke out between Priya and Yogesh over gifts exchanged between the two families. Kusum decided to stay back with her daughter in an attempt to mediate the matter.
When Megh failed to reach his mother on 30 August, 2025, he grew suspicious and went to Priya’s home, only to find both women murdered. He alleged that Yogesh, who is currently unemployed, was responsible and had escaped with the children.
Police later arrested Yogesh and said preliminary investigations indicated that domestic disputes and frequent quarrels were the motive behind the killings. A crime team and forensic science experts were called to the spot to assist with evidence collection.
Priya’s brother, Himalaya, expressed grief and anger over the killings. “My mother had gone to my sister's house a day before and told us she would return the next day. When we called her, she said there was a fight between my sister and her husband, and that she would help sort it out. But she never returned,” he told PTI.
Recounting the moment they discovered the bodies, Himalaya said: “We went to their house around 3:30 pm. My brother-in-law had killed them and fled with the children. Who does this? Everybody has fights in a marriage — they had been married for 17 years. But who kills their wife and mother-in-law like this? It is so inhuman.”
Police said further investigation is underway. [Rh/Eth/VP]
