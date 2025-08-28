Crime Branch busts Bareilly–Delhi drug syndicate; 16.24 kg opium seized, four arrested

New Delhi, Aug 28; The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a major inter-state drug syndicate operating between Bareilly and the national Capital, seizing 16.24 kg of opium and arresting four members linked to the narcotics network.

According to officials, the crackdown followed specific Intelligence received on July 25 that two habitual opium suppliers — Hari Shankar and Vikas — were transporting a large consignment from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, to Delhi.

A special team led by Inspector Veer Singh and supervised by ACP Rajbir Malik and DCP (Crime Branch) Vikram Singh mounted surveillance and launched a swift raid. At around 10:20 A.M. on July 25, a Maruti Alto car (UP 24 P 2276) was intercepted near Bhairav Road underpass, Ring Road.

A search led to the recovery of three plastic bags containing commercial quantity opium.

Three men were arrested on the spot — Hari Shankar (22), Vipin Sharma (35), and Vikas (20).

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station. On August 23, the fourth accused, Ajay Verma (22), was tracked down and arrested from Badaun district in UP.