Exploring Delhi’s Most Haunted Places: Legends, Ghosts, and Mysteries

When we think of ghost stories or mysteries, the first image that often comes to mind is a lonely, abandoned village with a single haunted house. But that’s not always the case. Even a busy city like Delhi, full of modern life and technology, holds secrets that might surprise you.
Delhi has witnessed the rise and fall of many empires, and with that history come countless tales of mystery. Almost every corner of the city carries its own story. At night, when the streets grow quiet, these places feel even more mysterious.
Delhi is unique because it blends both history and modern life. But behind its bright lights and bustling energy, there are hidden secrets that people still talk about. Are these stories real or just legends? No one knows for sure. Yet, they continue to live on. So, let’s explore some of the places in Delhi where these mysterious tales still linger.
Agrasen ki Baoli, a historic stepwell located in the heart of New Delhi, is one of the city’s most mysterious landmarks. Built centuries ago, it showcases the traditional stepwell design with 108 stone steps leading deep underground. Today, it is admired for its unique architecture and atmospheric charm, making it a popular spot for history lovers, photographers, and tourists. The baoli has also been featured in films, adding to its cultural appeal.
Alongside its historic value, Agrasen ki Baoli is also surrounded by chilling legends and ghost stories. Many visitors have claimed to hear strange whispers, feel unseen presences, or sense that they are being watched, even when no one else is around. According to old tales, the waters of the baoli once appeared black and were believed to have supernatural powers, luring people into its depths. Some say the site is home to restless spirits, while others describe eerie experiences in its dim chambers and quiet corners.
Despite the absence of scientific proof, the baoli’s haunting reputation continues to intrigue thrill-seekers and paranormal enthusiasts. Its deserted silence, echoing sounds, and eerie atmosphere make it one of the most talked-about haunted places in Delhi. Whether you visit to admire its architectural brilliance or to experience its ghostly legends, Agrasen ki Baoli offers a mix of history, mystery, and an unforgettable sense of the unknown
Delhi Cantonment, or Delhi Cantt, is a prominent military area in the capital but is equally known for its eerie reputation. The place is infamous for the ghostly sighting of a woman in white, often seen at night standing by the roadside and asking for a ride.
Locals believe she belonged to the colonial era and met a tragic end, leaving her spirit to wander the cantonment after dark. Drivers and pedestrians claim that ignoring her can cause sudden vehicle failures or an overwhelming sense of fear.
Residents and security guards have also reported seeing her, usually in a white saree. Paranormal enthusiasts have tried to investigate using devices like EVP recorders and EMF detectors, claiming to capture strange voices and unusual activity.
Because of these chilling stories, Delhi Cantt is considered one of the most haunted spots in Delhi, attracting both thrill-seekers and the curious.
The Karkardooma Court complex in East Delhi is not only known for its legal work but also for the strange paranormal stories linked to it. Many lawyers and staff members believe the premises are haunted, especially after dark. Over the years, reports of unusual activity—like doors opening and shutting on their own, lights flickering, files being thrown, and computers mysteriously switching on—have made the court infamous as one of Delhi’s haunted spots.
Several CCTV cameras installed in the building have captured unexplained incidents, including shadowy figures moving around, lights turning on, and even strange bubbles floating through the air at night. These recordings fueled the belief that restless spirits linger in the court.
Visitors and lawyers have shared experiences of eerie presences, sudden movements of objects, and shadow-like figures in different parts of the building, especially in the library and chambers. With its history of mysterious occurrences, the Karkardooma Court has gained a reputation as a place where the worlds of law and the supernatural collide, making it one of the most talked-about haunted places in Delhi.
Malcha Mahal in Delhi is often called one of the city’s most haunted places, but its history is more tragic than supernatural. Built in 1325 by Feroz Shah Tughlaq as a hunting lodge, the Mahal later became home to the descendants of the royal family of Awadh. In the 1970s, Princess Wilayat Mahal, claiming to be the great-granddaughter of the last Nawab of Awadh, moved to Delhi with her two children, seven servants, and fifteen dogs. They initially lived at New Delhi Railway Station for eight years before the government offered them Malcha Mahal. The palace was in poor condition, with no doors, electricity, or proper facilities, leaving the family isolated from the outside world.
Tragedy struck the family over the years. Princess Wilayat Mahal reportedly committed suicide in 1993 by swallowing a crushed diamond, her children and the servants died gradually, and by 2017, Prince Ali Raza was found dead. The unusual lifestyle, long isolation, and mysterious deaths of the family added to the palace’s reputation as a haunted place.
Today, Malcha Mahal draws visitors and paranormal enthusiasts curious about ghost stories and eerie encounters. While many come seeking a thrill, the Mahal is also a significant historical site, reflecting Delhi’s rich past and the sad story of a forgotten royal family.
Sanjay Van, a vast forest area in South Delhi, is known for its dense greenery, historic ruins, and numerous local legends that give it a spooky reputation. Spread over 10 square kilometers, the forest is home to birds, thorny vegetation, and remnants of Qila Rai Pithora and the mausoleums of Sufi saints, including Hazrat Sheikh Shahabuddin Ashiqallah. During the day, it is a serene paradise for nature lovers, but at night, eerie tales of ghostly presences, mysterious sounds, and unexplained movements have made it one of Delhi’s most talked-about haunted spots.
One of the most famous legends is of a lady in a white saree who appears at night along the forest roads. She is said to ask people for a lift or even chase them on motorcycles, only to vanish mysteriously if approached. Other spooky stories include sounds of children crying, laughter in empty areas, and strange sensations of being followed. These tales are intertwined with the history of the forest, the nearby crematorium, and tragic events that have occurred in the area, fueling its haunted reputation.
While many of these ghost stories may be exaggerated or rooted in superstition, they add to the forest’s mystique and thrill for visitors. Tales of paranormal activity, combined with the dark, dense landscape and historic ruins, make Sanjay Van a place of curiosity and fear. For those daring enough to explore at night, the forest promises an unsettling experience, while during the day, it remains a quiet, green haven steeped in history and mystery.
Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal, located near Jhandewalan in Karol Bagh, is often called one of Delhi’s haunted spots. Many stories and online posts claim that guards refuse to stay here at night, and people have reported hearing strange screams or whispers. Legends around the place vary—some say it is haunted by a queen who died centuries ago, while others believe it is linked to Boo Ali Bakhtiyari or to a woman named Bhuri from Rajasthan, after whom the place was named.
Despite the ghost stories there is no evidence of supernatural activity. A guard who has been posted there for years also said nothing unusual ever happened. Entry is restricted at night—not because of ghosts, but to prevent risks from animals or trespassers.
Today, Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal is under the care of the Archaeological Survey of India and is being restored. Tourists still visit, drawn by its eerie reputation. Though no proof of hauntings exists, the lonely ruins, whispers of legends, and its offbeat charm make it one of Delhi’s most talked-about spooky places.
The Delhi Ridge Area, often called the lungs of Delhi for its dense greenery, is one of the oldest and most ecologically significant regions of the capital. Spread near Delhi University and dotted with historic landmarks like the Flagstaff Tower and the Mutiny Memorial, the Ridge has witnessed centuries of history—from the Mughal era to the 1857 Rebellion. But alongside its historical value, the Ridge has also gained a reputation for being one of Delhi’s most haunted places.
Local legends and urban myths speak of eerie happenings within the forests. People have reported hearing strange, unexplained noises, feeling a constant sense of being watched, and even spotting ghostly apparitions. One recurring tale describes the figure of a British gentleman, armed with a vintage rifle, wandering through the trees. Visitors also describe a chilling silence in the area, where even natural sounds like bird calls vanish, and mobile networks mysteriously fail. Such unsettling experiences have fueled its image as a hub of paranormal activity.
Many believe these hauntings are tied to the Ridge’s violent history, especially during the 1857 uprising when countless lives were lost. Some skeptics dismiss the stories as exaggerated folklore shaped by the site’s past, but the lack of clear evidence has done little to weaken the legends. Whether fact or imagination, the Delhi Ridge continues to fascinate thrill-seekers and paranormal enthusiasts, leaving its haunted reputation an open mystery.
Whenever we hear about a cemetery, it’s almost impossible not to think of a spooky story linked to it. One such place is the Lothian Cemetery in Delhi. Built in 1808, it is the oldest British cemetery in the city. It was used for more than 100 years before being closed in the 1960s. Many local Christians, members of the East India Company, and their families were buried here, along with soldiers who died in the 1857 Rebellion and victims of a cholera outbreak in the 19th century.
Like most cemeteries, Lothian also has its share of ghost stories. The most famous is about Sir Nicholas, a British officer whose headless ghost is said to wander the grounds. According to legend, Nicholas fell in love with an Indian woman who married someone else. Heartbroken, he ended his life, and since then, many visitors claim to have seen his ghost walking around the cemetery.
Visitors often describe the cemetery as neglected, with broken graves and litter scattered around. Some people say they have stayed there all night without seeing anything unusual, while others strongly believe they felt or saw ghostly figures. Whether real or just stories, Lothian Cemetery remains one of Delhi’s most mysterious and spooky places. [Rh/VP]
