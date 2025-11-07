Delhi Airport Flight Operations Disrupted as ATC Glitch Hits Over 100 Flights (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 7: Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) faced significant disruptions on Friday due to a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, affecting more than 100 flights across various airlines.

Delhi Airport took to X to issue a passenger advisory, stating: “Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

Passengers reported delays, with extended waiting times both at the airport and onboard aircraft.

Air India also posted an update, acknowledging the disruption: “A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience. Our cabin crew and on-ground staff at the airport are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience. We request you to check your flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport.”