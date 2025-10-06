The Story of a Perfect Crime: How Albert Spaggiari’s 1976 Heist Became One of the Biggest Bank Robberies Without Weapons or Violence

He opened an account and got a locker there. He made frequent visits to the vault, pretending to be an ordinary customer. To double check he placed an alarm clock in his locker, setting it to ring at night. When it went off without triggering any security alerts, he knew the vault truly had no alarm.

During these visits, he secretly took photographs of the vault’s layout and started working on a plan. He quickly realized that breaking in through the main entrance would be far too risky. Instead, he thought of another route — through the city’s sewer system.

Albert began exploring the sewer tunnels near the bank, often spending nights underground, mapping out possible entry points. After several failed attempts to find the right path, he managed to get official blueprints of the sewer system from the city office; the officers may have thought he was a builder.