Winter Chill in Delhi-NCR Marred by Poor Air Quality as AQI Nears 400

New Delhi, Nov 8: Minimum temperatures are steadily falling across Delhi-NCR as the much-awaited winter season sets in. However, sadly for the residents of Delhi-NCR along with the dip in temperature, air quality has also deteriorated sharply with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting the 400 mark in some places in Delhi.

According to the latest report from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 13 degree Celsius for the next seven days. Cold morning and evening winds are further intensifying the winter chill. Rain is not expected at present, and the weather is likely to remain foggy.

Delhi on Thursday recorded its coldest night of the season as the mercury dropped to 12.7 degree Celsius in the national Capital, marking the first time this winter that temperatures fell below the 15 degree Celsius mark.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached very poor levels in most parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels between 350 and 400, which fall under the ‘severe’ category. The air quality remains extremely poor in many areas, including Alipur (355), Anand Vihar (359), Ashok Vihar (363), Bawana (403), Burari (376), and Karni Singh Shooting Range (342).

