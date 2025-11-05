Journalist Rana Ayyub and Her Father Receive Death Threat; Caller Warns of Sending Sharpshooters to Her Residence ‘to Celebrate’

Indian journalist and Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub received several threatening phone calls on November 2, 2025, targeting both her and her father. According to Ayyub’s social media post, the caller contacted her from a Canadian number and claimed to be associated with the Khalsa group. The caller allegedly directed the journalist to write an article on the 1984 Sikh riots.

Following the threat, close vigilance has been maintained at the residence of journalist Rana Ayyub. The police have reportedly registered a non-cognisable complaint, which has been handed over to the Koparkhairane police station, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to the complaint, she received numerous calls and text messages from an international number displaying the Canadian flag and an image of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Ayyub later shared details of the call on her social media page, stating that the caller demanded she swiftly publish an op-ed in The Washington Post, where she works as a columnist.