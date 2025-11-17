Delhi-NCR Air Quality Turns Severe: AQI Hits 427, Supreme Court Steps In Amid Toxic Smog Crisis

New Delhi, Nov 17: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi-NCR continued to remain in 'very poor' to 'severe' range on Monday as the thick layer of smog covered the national capital.

At 6.00 a.m., Delhi recorded an average AQI of 360. However, six monitoring stations reported AQI of over 400, placing them in the 'severe' range.

Alipur recorded an AQI of 386, Anand Vihar 384, Ashok Vihar 392, Chandni Chowk 383, ITO 394, Lodhi Road 337, Mundka 396, Nehru Nagar 389, and Sirifort recorded 368.

Meanwhile, Bawana (427), DTU (403), Jahangirpuri (407), Narela (406), Rohini (404), and Wazirpur (401) recorded a 'severe' AQI.

Additionally, the Supreme Court is set to resume hearing on Monday the public interest litigation (PIL) concerning alarming air pollution levels in the national capital and the adjoining areas.