Delhi’s Toxic Turn: Pollution Peaks as Temperature Drops, AQI Hits ‘Severe’

New Delhi, Nov 16: Delhi remained engulfed in toxic air on Sunday, as pollution levels showed no signs of easing as winter conditions tightened their grip.

Residents faced yet another morning of hazardous smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 400 mark at most monitoring stations, placing the city firmly in the 'severe' category.

At 8 a.m., CPCB data showed Ashok Vihar recording an AQI of 421, Rohini 422, ITO 417 and Punjabi Bagh 410.

The CPCB categorises AQI between 401 and 500 as 'severe', indicating serious health risks for all age groups.