Delhi Pollution Protest Turns Violent, 15 Detained as City Struggles to Breathe; Protesters Use Pepper Spray on Police

The Delhi pollution protest at the C-Hexagon, India Gate, against the rising AQI in the national capital took a drastic turn on 23 November 2025. The student-led protest suddenly turned violent, resulting in the detainment of 15 individuals by the Delhi Police. Authorities alleged that some protesters even used pepper spray on police officials.

The protesters were taken to the Parliament Street Police Station after the crowd resisted dispersal. An FIR has been registered against the individuals, as confirmed by the officials.

The Delhi Police stated that some individuals were detained at the India Gate site, while others were taken from outside the police station. According to multiple reports, some protesters used pepper spray on police officials, which escalated tensions and led to a rift.

Three to four individuals felt irritation and taken to the hospital immediately. Charges have been filed against the individuals under various sections, including “obstructing government work.”

One senior police official stated that some protesters even attempted to cross the barricades put in place to control movement and the crowd. He further added, “We tried to explain to them that many ambulances and medical personnel were stuck behind them and required emergency access.” According to the official, the protesters suddenly became “agitated.”