Delhi Pollution Protest Turns Violent, 15 Detained as City Struggles to Breathe; Protesters Use Pepper Spray on Police

Key Points:
15 protesters were detained after an anti-pollution demonstration at India Gate escalated.
Some participants allegedly using pepper spray on police.
Delhi and NCR continue to face hazardous air quality, with AQI levels crossing 300–400 in several areas.
The Delhi pollution protest at the C-Hexagon, India Gate, against the rising AQI in the national capital took a drastic turn on 23 November 2025. The student-led protest suddenly turned violent, resulting in the detainment of 15 individuals by the Delhi Police. Authorities alleged that some protesters even used pepper spray on police officials.
The protesters were taken to the Parliament Street Police Station after the crowd resisted dispersal. An FIR has been registered against the individuals, as confirmed by the officials.
The Delhi Police stated that some individuals were detained at the India Gate site, while others were taken from outside the police station. According to multiple reports, some protesters used pepper spray on police officials, which escalated tensions and led to a rift.
Three to four individuals felt irritation and taken to the hospital immediately. Charges have been filed against the individuals under various sections, including “obstructing government work.”
See Also: Delhi Tests Cloud Seeding as Post-Diwali Pollution Soars—Experts Call It a ‘Gimmick’
One senior police official stated that some protesters even attempted to cross the barricades put in place to control movement and the crowd. He further added, “We tried to explain to them that many ambulances and medical personnel were stuck behind them and required emergency access.” According to the official, the protesters suddenly became “agitated.”
After realizing that the ongoing protest might escalate further, the Delhi Police requested the protesters to step back. They refused to back down and sat on the roads. Later, they used chilli spray on some of the police officials.
On November 9, 2025, a group of people led a protest at India Gate demanding clean air to breathe. The protest was later concluded when the Delhi Police intervened, stating that it was held without official permission. Several people were detained during the protest as the city’s rising AQI posed a severe health threat, affecting many residents.
The rising AQI, which has already crossed the hazardous mark, has reduced visibility in the city. Authorities have issued health warnings for residents. The air quality, which has been deteriorating since Diwali, has now reached a new critical level.
See Also: Delhi Air Pollution Hits Severe Levels as AQI Crosses 400 After Diwali Celebrations, The Capital Chokes
The majority of areas in the capital city have recorded AQI levels above 300 and 400, with neighbouring NCR cities also reporting high AQI: Faridabad at 358, Ghaziabad at 355, and Noida at 372. Officials have warned that air quality could worsen if wind speeds remain low.
As a measure, the Delhi government has ordered the 50% of the work force to work on site while the other to work from home. This proposed measure is acted upon as a form of precautionary measure.
Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revised all phases of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on November 22, 2025. The new updates have moved several Stage IV measures to Stage III in order to curb rising pollution in Delhi.
Under the revised CAQM guidelines, the government will now take immediate action as soon as air quality reaches the ‘poor’, ‘very poor’, or ‘severe’ categories under Stage III, instead of waiting for the worst level (Stage IV).
Inputs taken from IANS
[VS]
Suggested Reading: