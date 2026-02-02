Union Budget 2026–27 Boosts Delhi Police Funding with ₹12,846.15 Crore, Emphasising Infrastructure Development, Communication Upgradation and Advanced Technology

Key Points:
The Union Budget 2026–27 has allocated ₹12,846.15 crore for the Delhi Police, marking a significant increase from FY 2025–26. The allocation includes ₹12,503.65 crore under Establishment Expenditure of the Centre and ₹342.50 crore for police infrastructure.
The revised budget for FY 2025–26 stood at ₹12,568.21 crore, showing an increase of ₹277.94 crore in 2026–27. Budget trends indicate a steady rise over the years, reflecting continuous increment rather than a sharp jump.
The higher allocation primarily supports routine costs and personnel expenses such as salaries, pensions, fuel and consumables. It also provides increased focus on traffic maintenance, communication infrastructure and the development of traffic and communication networks.
The Union Budget 2026-27 has allocated ₹12,846.15 crore for the Delhi Police, a significant increase from the previous fiscal year 2025-26. The Budget Allocation for the Delhi Police under the Establishment Expenditure of the Centre amounts to ₹12,503.65 crore, while it has been granted ₹342.50 crore to the Police Infrastructure lying under the Central Sector Schemes/Projects. Additionally, ₹4.50 crore have been granted to Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited, falling under Investment in Public Enterprises.
The Budget for Delhi Police in FY 2025-26 was ₹12,259.16 crore (including Police Infrastructure). The revised budget allocated ₹12,568.21 crore for the same fiscal year. This highlights an increase of ₹277.94 crore from the previous year (as compared to the revised Budget 2025-26). The budget for the FY 2014-25 allocated ₹12,366.77 crore to the Delhi Police. This shows an increase of ₹479.38 crore from FY 2024-25.
The Delhi Police falls under the governance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Union Minister Amit Shah. It is the primary law-enforcement agency for the National Capital Territory of Delhi. According to the Notes on Demands for Grants, 2026-2027, under the Union Budget 2026-27 document, Delhi’s Police responsibility also includes traffic management in the city.
The Union Budget 2026-27 document further reads: “The provision is for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police such as developing traffic and communication network in NCR Mega Cities and model traffic system, upgradation or expansion of communication infrastructure, upgradation of training, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals, etc.” The budget also includes the provision for Office Building and Residential Building Projects by the Delhi Police.
The finances of the Delhi Police are primarily divided into revenue expenditure and capital expenditure. The revenue expenditure covers day-to-day operations such as salaries, maintenance and supplies, while the capital expenditure provides for long term assets such as infrastructure, transportation, security and safety equipment and technological devices.
The Delhi Police is responsible for all civilian law enforcement and public safety within the national capital. Its role covers everyday policing (patrols, crime response), traffic enforcement, forensic support, cybercrime investigation, anti-terror vigilance, and emergency response.
Established in its current form by the Delhi Police Act of 1978, the Delhi Police is headed by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi (an IPS officer of Director-General rank). The present Commissioner is Satish Golcha, IPS (since August 2025), who reports directly to the Union Home Ministry and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. As Delhi is a Union Territory, the Delhi Police is funded and guided centrally (unlike most state police forces).
