Union Budget 2026–27 Boosts Delhi Police Funding with ₹12,846.15 Crore, Emphasising Infrastructure Development, Communication Upgradation and Advanced Technology

The trends in budget allocation to Delhi Police from previous years show that there is a steady increase in incrementing the funds. This highlights a continuous increase rather than a sharp jump. The higher allocation primarily supports routine costs and personnel expenses (salaries, pensions, fuel, consumables, etc…). It also provides an increased focus on traffic maintenance and communication infrastructure.

The Delhi Police falls under the governance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Union Minister Amit Shah. It is the primary law-enforcement agency for the National Capital Territory of Delhi. According to the Notes on Demands for Grants, 2026-2027, under the Union Budget 2026-27 document, Delhi’s Police responsibility also includes traffic management in the city.

Focus On Communication Infrastructure And Advanced Technology

The Union Budget 2026-27 document further reads: “The provision is for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police such as developing traffic and communication network in NCR Mega Cities and model traffic system, upgradation or expansion of communication infrastructure, upgradation of training, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals, etc.” The budget also includes the provision for Office Building and Residential Building Projects by the Delhi Police.

The finances of the Delhi Police are primarily divided into revenue expenditure and capital expenditure. The revenue expenditure covers day-to-day operations such as salaries, maintenance and supplies, while the capital expenditure provides for long term assets such as infrastructure, transportation, security and safety equipment and technological devices.

See Also: Union Budget 2026: Ministry of Home Affairs Allocation Rises to ₹10,387 Crore in Budget 2026–27, Census and Disaster Management Get Major Push