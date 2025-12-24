Delhi LG Accuses Kejriwal of ‘11 Years of Neglect’ in His 15-Page Long Letter as Capital Chokes; AAP Calls it ‘Political Theatrics’

Delhi LG V.K. Saxena blamed former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government for years of neglect that allegedly led to the capital’s pollution crisis.
Saxena claimed stalled infrastructure work and said Kejriwal blocked communication attempts, prompting the 15-page letter.
AAP hit back, saying pollution accountability lies with the current BJP-led government as Delhi continues to battle hazardous air.
A fresh political confrontation has taken birth after the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, sent a 15-page-long letter to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He alleged that the AAP government’s prolonged neglect served as a key reason behind the capital’s severe air pollution crisis. The blame game has intensified in political circles following the letter, as Delhi grapples with hazardous smog and dangerously high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.
Saxena delegated the responsibility for creating conditions that contributed to the current air quality emergency in the capital to the AAP administration and its governance tenure of over a decade until early 2025. He further stated that key public transport and environmental infrastructure projects were delayed, leading to dust pollution going unchecked, and accused the government of “11 years of neglect and criminal inaction”. He also highlighted factors such as deteriorating road conditions and drainage problems that have worsened particulate matter levels in the city’s air.
Saxena also mentioned that he wanted to have this conversation directly with Kejriwal through a phone call but failed to do so, as the former CM had allegedly blocked his phone number. He further clarified that there had been no communication following the recent defeat of AAP in Delhi. The letter read, “I could have said all this to you in person or over the phone. However, even my Diwali greeting message showed that you had blocked my number.”
There was also a recounting of a past conversation in which Kejriwal allegedly dismissed the pollution crisis as a temporary, media-driven issue that fades with time and a lack of attention. This was cited by Saxena as proof of the former government’s lack of seriousness on the environmental crisis.
The letter met with a sharp response from the AAP, which accused the LG and the BJP of engaging in political distraction rather than focusing on real pollution concerns. AAP media in-charge Anurag Dhanda accused the LG of abandoning the capital during peak pollution and now playing politics through letters to stay relevant. He also highlighted that the LG should be questioning the government led by CM Rekha Gupta, who has been in office for over 10 months, rather than writing an accusatory letter to a former CM who no longer holds the position.
The political exchange reflects the tension between the two administrations in Delhi, which have been pointing out each other’s governance records, infrastructure priorities, and commitment to environmental regulation as part of their broader political narratives. BJP leaders want Kejriwal to address the allegations directly, while the AAP has accused the present government of deflecting accountability in the face of worsening air quality.
Meanwhile, Delhi has been facing an air pollution crisis amid rising temperatures. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows multiple monitoring stations recording AQI readings in the very poor to severe category, often exceeding 400. This goes far beyond the safe limits prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).
(SY)
Suggested Reading: