Delhi LG Accuses Kejriwal of ‘11 Years of Neglect’ in His 15-Page Long Letter as Capital Chokes; AAP Calls it ‘Political Theatrics’

The letter met with a sharp response from the AAP, which accused the LG and the BJP of engaging in political distraction rather than focusing on real pollution concerns. AAP media in-charge Anurag Dhanda accused the LG of abandoning the capital during peak pollution and now playing politics through letters to stay relevant. He also highlighted that the LG should be questioning the government led by CM Rekha Gupta, who has been in office for over 10 months, rather than writing an accusatory letter to a former CM who no longer holds the position.

The political exchange reflects the tension between the two administrations in Delhi, which have been pointing out each other’s governance records, infrastructure priorities, and commitment to environmental regulation as part of their broader political narratives. BJP leaders want Kejriwal to address the allegations directly, while the AAP has accused the present government of deflecting accountability in the face of worsening air quality.

Meanwhile, Delhi has been facing an air pollution crisis amid rising temperatures. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows multiple monitoring stations recording AQI readings in the very poor to severe category, often exceeding 400. This goes far beyond the safe limits prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

(SY)