2020 Delhi Pogrom: Six Years After Delhi Police Publicly Beat a Group of Muslim Men, Two Officers Summoned for Custodial Death of 23-Year-Old Faizan

A Delhi court has issued summons to two Delhi Police personnel in connection with the death of Faizan, a 23-year-old man who was assaulted by police and later died during the 2020 Northeast Delhi pogrom. The order marks a significant step in a case that has remained under scrutiny for six years.

On 4 February 2026, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mayank Goel took cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Head Constable Ravinder Kumar and Constable Pawan Yadav. The court said there was sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused under Sections 323, 325 and 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 34.

Section 323 relates to voluntarily causing hurt, Section 325 to voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and Section 304 Part II applies where there is knowledge that an act is likely to cause death but without intent to kill. Section 34 concerns acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention. The court directed both officers to appear on the next date of hearing, 24 February 2026.

The case gained national attention after a video clip circulated widely on social media during the 2020 violence. The footage showed a group of injured Muslim men lying on the ground while five police personnel in riot gear stood around them, beating them with sticks and forcing them to chant the national anthem and Vande Mataram. Faizan was among the men seen in the video.

According to his mother, Kismatun, Faizan was assaulted at Kardampuri during protests linked to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She alleged that he was then taken into illegal custody at Jyoti Nagar police station, where he was denied proper medical treatment. She has maintained that he was released in an injured condition and later died in hospital.