Sambhal Violence Case: Court Orders Probe Into Firing, Police Refuse FIR Against Cops

What Petition Did Mohammad Alam’s Father File Against The Sambhal Police?

During the violence, Mohammad Alam got shot and sustained three bullet wounds. Mohammad Yamin, his father, filed a complaint later stating that the police intentionally shot his son, who was innocent and not involved in the violence. Md. Yamin said that his son, Alam, left home at around 8 am to sell pape biscuits (a local variety of toast) on his handcart. At about 8:45 am, he was near the Jama Masjid site where he noticed a large crowd, and as he moved closer to find out what was happening, Md. Yamin alleged that the Police personnel deployed at the site, including Anuj Chaudhary and Anuj Kumar Tomar, suddenly opened fire on the crowd.

Md. Yamin, while registering his complaint before the court, further stated that as a result of the police firing, Alam was shot and he had to flee the site, with others’ help. He further said that he had to take Alam to a hospital in Meerut for treatment, as nearby hospitals denied treating him. After Alam was taken care of, Md Yamin filed complaints of the matter to the Chief Minister on December 31, 2024, and then on the next day to the the Sambhal SP, DM, Moradabad DIG, the DGP, as well as the state human rights commission, against the local police.

Md Yamin further stated in his petition that after no response was heard from the authorities, he approached the court on February 4, 2025, and presented his case.

Why Did The CJM Order For An Inquiry Into The Police Actions?

After hearing Md. Yamin’s plea, the Sambhal CJM ordered an inquiry into the police activities according to the Section 173(4) of the BNSS (Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita), which states that the Magistrate has the right to scrutinise the police’s report, if they believe that there is sufficient ground. Subsequently, the Magistrate has the power to order further investigation or take action as per law, even if the police do not register a case or say no offence is made out.

Accordingly, the court noted that several discrepancies were observed in the report filed by the police. It said that the medical documents and X-ray reports presented in the case by the petitioner differ from the relevant medical documents and doctors’ statements presented by the police, which raises a suspicion as to how the case was conducted, in relation to the police firing incident. The court therefore, mentioned that it was imperative that all the complete and correct documents be presented before it. Prima facie, the available material suggested that a cognisable offence may have been committed. Keeping this in mind, the court found it necessary and fair to order an investigation.

See Also: Rajasthan Booth Level Officer Alleges Extreme Pressure, Threats of Suspension Over Deletion of Muslim Voters During SIR