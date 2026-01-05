Part of “Larger Conspiracy”: Why Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam Denied Bail By Supreme Court?

Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam Can File Bail Pleas After A Year

The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict previously, in a SLP (Special Leave Petition) hearing on December 10, 2025. Speaking NewsGram outside the court, Senior Advocate Sarim Naved, also the Counsel to accused Gulfisha Fatima, who was granted bail today, said that the Supreme Court granted an extension period of one year, after which Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid could apply for bail again.

UAPA Laws Are Strict And Stringent

The Court also noted that the laws in UAPA are strict and stringent, but necessary for the state. The Court cited Section 40,3D (5) of the UAPA in denying the bail pleas of Imam and Khalid, noting that the material provided prima facie suggests the involvement of Imam and Khalid in level of planning, mobilisation and strategic direction, extending beyond episodic or localised acts.

Advocate Sarim Naved also mentioned that the authorities would get additional time for examining the statements of witnesses again relating to the case. If the examination is not completed in the stipulated time of a year, Imam and Khalid would be eligible for re applying their bail pleas, he added.

Supreme Court Engaged In Fair Trials

Speaking to NewsGram, Supreme Court Advocate Sunny Jadhav mentioned that the Supreme Court worked in a fair and legal process with the trial proceedings. Answering a question on the requests of 8 US Lawmakers to the Indian Government to expedite the process, he said that the Honourable Supreme Court went ahead with the proceedings in a just, and correct manner. He further stated that although the laws of UAPA are strict and stringent, it was not his job as advocate to comment on this, rather it was his job to follow the legal laws.

