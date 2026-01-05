Part of “Larger Conspiracy”: Why Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam Denied Bail By Supreme Court?

Key Points:
The Supreme Court of India, pronounced its verdict today, January 5, 2025, on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others accused in the 2020 Delhi Riots Case. The court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, and granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Salim Khan, and Shadab Ahmad.
A bench headed by Justice Aravind Kumar said that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stood on a separate footing, linked to the alleged “larger conspiracy” behind the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. In the oral pronouncement of the verdict, they mentioned that this was primarily the reason for their bail denials, and that delayed trial proceedings could not amount to a trump card automatically getting bail.
The bench said it must examine what role is assigned to each accused, whether this fits the law, and whether keeping them in custody at this stage is legally justified. The court also clarified that this does not weaken the prosecution’s conspiracy case or compare guilt. It only ensures that pretrial detention is not automatic, and that the law is applied fairly, reasonably, and individually to each accused.
The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict previously, in a SLP (Special Leave Petition) hearing on December 10, 2025. Speaking NewsGram outside the court, Senior Advocate Sarim Naved, also the Counsel to accused Gulfisha Fatima, who was granted bail today, said that the Supreme Court granted an extension period of one year, after which Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid could apply for bail again.
The Court also noted that the laws in UAPA are strict and stringent, but necessary for the state. The Court cited Section 40,3D (5) of the UAPA in denying the bail pleas of Imam and Khalid, noting that the material provided prima facie suggests the involvement of Imam and Khalid in level of planning, mobilisation and strategic direction, extending beyond episodic or localised acts.
Advocate Sarim Naved also mentioned that the authorities would get additional time for examining the statements of witnesses again relating to the case. If the examination is not completed in the stipulated time of a year, Imam and Khalid would be eligible for re applying their bail pleas, he added.
Speaking to NewsGram, Supreme Court Advocate Sunny Jadhav mentioned that the Supreme Court worked in a fair and legal process with the trial proceedings. Answering a question on the requests of 8 US Lawmakers to the Indian Government to expedite the process, he said that the Honourable Supreme Court went ahead with the proceedings in a just, and correct manner. He further stated that although the laws of UAPA are strict and stringent, it was not his job as advocate to comment on this, rather it was his job to follow the legal laws.
The Parliament holds the power to make and amend laws, and the Judiciary is supposed to follow that, Advocate Sunny Jadhav added. He also said that the handling of Umar Khalid and others co accused case, is the handling of the Supreme Court of India and the Government of India alone, and US has no right to interfere with India’s internal administration.
Umar Khalid has registered his response for the verdict, stating that jail was his life now. Banojyotsana Lahiri, his partner, mentioned in a post on X that Khalid was happy and relieved for the others who got the bail.
