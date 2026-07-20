Delhi Police’s Appeal to Protestors and Public Amid Jantar Mantar Face-Off

NEW DELHI, JULY 20 (IANS) Amid reports of a violent face-off between the protestors and the police, resulting in injuries to the latter, the Delhi Police on Monday urged the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists and its supporters to “exercise restraint and continue their demonstrations peacefully”.
The appeal for peaceful demonstration comes on the back of claims of severe police crackdown on the protestors at the Jantar Mantar.
The Police, in an intended broad public message, also urged the public not to believe in any rumour or hearsay and to rely only on verified information pertaining to the Jantar Mantar protest.
The appeal for calm and peaceful demonstration comes after a group of protesters was caned by police to disperse them as they had gathered for the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. Some protestors, as well as policemen, are reported to have sustained injuries after they allegedly tried to break through the police barricades.
Additional Police Commissioner Rajiv Ranjan, in a video message, said, “The Delhi Police appeals to all protesters to exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and law and order. All protesters are requested to conduct their demonstrations peacefully.”
“They should not engage in any illegal or violent activities and must comply with the instructions given by the police personnel deployed on duty,” he added.
Cautioning the public at large against falling for any hearsay, he said that they should not believe or spread rumours, misinformation, or unverified information through any social media platforms.
“Citizens are requested to rely only on credible sources of information and to cooperate with the Delhi Police in maintaining peace, harmony, and law and order,” he further said in the video appeal.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police refuted another claim of “sporadic violence” on social media during its handling of the Jantar Mantar stir.
“Some segments from the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place, and the protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall prey to any rumour/misgivings and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.
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