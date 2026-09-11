"Delhi Deleted": Only One Voter Left in Chandni Chowk Booth After SIR Exercise; 908 Names Removed Since January 2025

THE NATIONWIDE Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been a point of contention since its inception. Cases of bizarre voter deletion en masse are heard from different parts of the country. A similar case was reported in a polling booth in Chandni Chowk constituency of Delhi. The updated voter list as of August 31, 2026, on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website now shows only one voter in the polling booth, amounting to 728 deletions after the SIR verification. The number of voters in the area was reportedly even bigger before the 2025 Delhi elections.

Activist Anjali Bhardwaj shared the official documents from the Election Commission of India (ECI) dated January 1, 2025, covering polling areas of Shiv Mandir Bagichi Tejpal, J J Bela Estate, and Vijay Ghat near Yamuna while writing, “Delhi Deleted!” The document notes that the polling station had 909 registered voters.

However, the electoral roll draft dated August 31, 2026, shows only one voter in the area. The latest data follows the SIR verification process in Delhi. Many voters who were removed from the list allege that despite filling the enumeration forms the Booth Level Officer (BLO) is asking for additional documents for the proof of permanent residency.