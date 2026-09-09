Bharat Ratna Awardee Prof. C.N.R Rao’s Name Flagged for 'Self-Mismatch' in Karnataka's Ongoing SIR Verification

PROFESSOR CHINTAMANI NAGESA RAMACHANDRA RAO, popularly known as C.N.R Rao, has had his name flagged over a spelling mismatch during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state of Karnataka. Professor Rao is one of the most well-reputed, celebrated and respected scientists in the country, widely known for his contribution in the field of solid state and material chemistry globally.

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He is also a Bharat Ratna awardee—the highest civilian award in India—and has held key positions in the country’s scientific policy formulation.

Who is Professor Rao?

Professor Rao, has been a key personality in the field of solid state and material chemistry around the globe, and is reportedly the winner of all awards and recognitions, except the Nobel prize. He was born in Basavanagudi in Bengaluru, Karnataka on June 30, 1934, and is currently serving as the Linus Pauling Research Professor and Honorary President at the the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR). Prof. Rao completed his masters from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and then went on to pursue his Ph.D from Purdue University in 1958.