"Bittu Tabahi Is Back With Another Banger": After Ajnar River, 21-Year-Old 'River Rebel' Launches Cleanup Drive in Delhi-NCR, Removes 2,435 Kg Waste in Gurugram

BITTU TABAHI, who is referred to as the “River Rebel” by netizens, is back in the headlines after gaining worldwide fame for single-handedly cleaning the Ajnar River in Biora, Madhya Pradesh. Surendra Singh Choudhary, aka Bittu Tabahi, went viral across the world in early September for cleaning a heavily polluted river. Bittu Tabahi’s most recent activity involves taking his cleanliness drive to the Yamuna riverbank in Delhi-NCR, where he removed around 585 kg of waste as part of a three-day cleanup drive.

This time, a group of volunteers joined Tabahi for his #CleanWithBittu mission and shared a video on his Instagram account, which now has over 1.9 million followers. In the video, he shared that, as part of World Cleanup Day on September 20, 2026, they first cleaned the Yamuna riverbank followed by Gurugram and declared that their next stop was Noida.

See Also: 20-Year-Old Bittu Tabahi Goes Viral for Cleaning Polluted Ajnar River on His Own, Netizens Praise Tabahi as a “Hero”

In the caption of the video, he also invited others to join the cleanliness drive, writing, “Kya aap aaj aa rahe ho? Milte hain Noida mein! (Are you coming today? See you in Noida!)” The caption further noted, “Ab tak Delhi aur Gurugram mein milkar cleanup kar chuke hain, aur aaj is 3-day drive ko Noida mein end kar rahe hain (So far, we have carried out cleanups together in Delhi and Gurugram, and today we are ending this three-day drive in Noida.)” It further highlighted the idea of cleaning the Yamuna riverbank through collective efforts.

Bittu Tabahi Cleans 2,435 Kg of Waste in Gurugram

The video showed Bittu Tabahi along with other volunteers cleaning the riverbank. The video has gained over 414K views on Instagram and has received more than 19K likes. After Delhi-NCR, the campaign in Gurugram reportedly resulted in the removal of 2,435 kg of waste near Khedki Daula.

In the video shared by Bittu Tabahi, he highlighted the danger posed by the garbage in the area, particularly to stray animals that could consume the waste, which also includes plastic. As per reports, Bittu Tabahi’s aim is to visit different states as part of his cleanliness campaign and spread awareness.

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Netizens’ Reactions to Bittu Tabahi’s Cleanup Drive

Earlier this month, in September 2026, when Bittu Tabahi went viral across the world, several people applauded his efforts to clean the Ajnar River. The before-and-after images of the highly polluted river even gained international attention. As per reports, he also received a job opportunity from the Dutch NGO The Ocean Cleanup. Its founder, Boyan Slat, had reportedly asked 21-year-old Bittu Tabahi to join the organization.

His work in Madhya Pradesh had sparked a movement, with several netizens praising him and raising questions about the concerned authorities. One user on X wrote, “If the government wants to, they can, but sadly, no one cares.”

Another X user asked, “Remind me again, why do we still need ministers and babus?” After the recent videos posted on Bittu’s account, many users wrote, “Bittu Tabahi is back.” Many users on X raised concerns about a common man cleaning rivers by himself and questioned the purpose of the concerned municipalities.

“Bittu Tabahi, the River Rebel, is not a lucky viral boy. He is a timing story,” wrote another X user. While some users remained skeptical about the longevity of the campaign, others wrote, “Go back a month later, then see if it remains clean.”



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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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