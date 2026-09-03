20-Year-Old Bittu Tabahi Goes Viral for Cleaning Polluted Ajnar River on His Own, Netizens Praise Tabahi as a “Hero”

“BITTU IS A HERO!” wrote one X user after numerous posts about a 20-year-old man named Bittu Tabahi from Madhya Pradesh went viral. His efforts to clean the garbage-filled, polluted Ajnar River in Biaora, Madhya Pradesh, have been heavily commended. Before-and-after photos of the river have been widely circulated on the internet, with some users alleging that the after image of the polluted river is nothing more than an AI-generated image.

However, the real effort behind the cleanliness campaign was led by one man himself—Bittu Tabahi. As per reports, the entire river was cleaned by the 20-year-old man. Several users applauded his efforts to not wait for the authorities and get the job done himself. His real name is Surendra Singh Choudhary, and he has 307K followers on his Instagram account, where he has been sharing day-to-day updates on the progress made in cleaning the polluted river.

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Bittu Tabahi has been on a mission to clean the Ajnar River for some time now. Earlier, the river was covered in layers of garbage and other discarded waste, but his most recent update on the condition of the river has been making rounds on the internet, with many social media users calling him a “hero” and stating that his efforts should be acknowledged.

According to an earlier report by NDTV dated March 20, 2026, Bittu started cleaning the river back in January 2026. Nine months later, photos posted on his official Instagram account show a significant improvement in the condition of the river, which is much cleaner than it was previously.

Recently, he shared how some users have accused him of using the initiative for clout, fame, and followers. He responded, “You can see that, other than making videos, I did get some work done.” He told The Indian Express, “I wanted to make a machine to clean the river, but I didn’t have the money. I am a student. So I thought I would clean as much as I could with my own hands. I got infections. The skin on my hands and feet started coming off.”



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Netizens’ Reactions to Bittu Tabahi

Several social media users raised questions over the inaction of the concerned authorities. One user on X wrote, “While many influencers are busy chasing views, likes, and brand deals, this young man chose to create real change.” “If the government wants to, they can, but sadly, no one cares,” wrote another user. Reacting to the improved condition of the Ajnar River, one user pointed out, “Individual exceptionalism is what India’s soul thrives on, only if this can happen at a national level.”

The efforts of the 20-year-old have further started a chain reaction online about the level of change that can be brought about when an entire community is involved in such an initiative.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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