A police officer in uniform stands near another policeman sitting on a motorcycle behind a yellow barricade labeled "POLICE" on a busy street.
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have also been imposed across New Delhi ahead of the protestP0908ih, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Jantar Mantar Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Live: 12 Metro Stations Have Been Closed So Far

Student groups and civil society activists protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over electoral roll concerns at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 2, 2026, while Delhi Police denies permission.

4-5 Buses Carrying Student Organisation and Political Party Leaders and Supporters Leave Jantar Mantar Protest Site

Left organisations AISA, SFI and other student organisations, along with leaders and supporters of political parties, are being detained by Delhi Police. Four to five buses filled with detained leaders and protesters have left the protest site.

Barakhamba Road Metro Station Closed, Services Affected at 12 Stations Amid Jantar Mantar Protest

The entry and exit gates of Barakhamba Road Metro Station have also been closed until further notice by the authorities. As the general public continues to face inconvenience, a total of 12 metro stations have now been affected.

"All This on Gandhi Jayanti !": Prashant Bhushan on Jantar Mantar Detentions by Delhi Police

Prashant Bhushan tweet on X
Advocate Prashant Bhushan took to X as protesters are being detained from the Jantar Mantar protest siteX

Advocate Prashant Bhushan took to X as protesters are being detained from the Jantar Mantar protest site and surrounding areas. He wrote, “Delhi police on orders from Modi/Shah have shut down Central Delhi to prevent Jantar Mantar protest. Shut down 11 metros, imposed prohibitory orders, shut down the internet! The police have laid siege on Jantar Mantar & are detaining people there.”

He further said that politicians were also being detained, including RJD MP Manoj Jha, and noted that all this was happening on Gandhi Jayanti.

RJD MP Manoj Jha Detained Near Jantar Mantar Protest Site

RJD MP Manoj Jha in police vehicle being detained
Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha has been detained by Delhi Police X

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha has been detained by Delhi Police near the Jantar Mantar protest site amid heightened security over the proposed demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Several other protesters have also been detained as they reached Jantar Mantar and nearby areas, while police surveillance has intensified, with drones being used to monitor the area.

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Jantar Mantar Protest

Delhi Traffic police on X
Ahead of the protest, Delhi Traffic Police has shared a traffic advisory X
Delhi traffic advisory
Ahead of the protest, Delhi Traffic Police has shared a traffic advisory X
Delhi traffic advisory
Ahead of the protest, Delhi Traffic Police has shared a traffic advisory X

Ahead of the protest, Delhi Traffic Police has shared a traffic advisory informing commuters about restrictions around Jantar Mantar and nearby areas on October 2. “Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretches wherever feasible and plan their journeys in advance,” the advisory stated.

Traffic restrictions will be observed in Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street and adjoining roads. People are advised to avoid these routes if possible, leave early, follow diversion signs and use alternate routes to avoid delays and traffic jams.

Internet Services Shut Down, Several Protesters Detained Ahead of Protest

Internet services have been shut down across areas around Jantar Mantar. The protest site has also been completely barricaded by police personnel. Several protesters have already been detained by the police, even though the protest is yet to officially begin.

Saurabh Bhardwaj Detained at Jantar Mantar Ahead of the Protest

In the image AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj is shown being detained by the police
While being detained by the police, Bhardwaj claimed that he got hurt after being scratched by police personnel.X

Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj after he reached the Jantar Mantar protest site. While being detained by the police, Bhardwaj alleged that women protesters were mishandled and claimed that he was also hurt after being scratched by police personnel. He also urged people to join the protest, saying that he had reached the site without a car and that others could do the same.

Maharashtra Lawyers’ Association Extends Free Legal Support to CJP Protesters

A lawyers’ association in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has come out in support of CJP and said it will provide free legal assistance to the protesters. On Friday, October 2, 2026 a spokesperson of the Vasai Lawyers Association, Deigambar Desai responded to a question saying, “Ultimately, democratic values should remain alive, and for that, if they need any such help on the judicial forum, some lawyers like us will definitely do the work for them free of charge.”

Delhi Metro Services Affected Across 11 Stations Amid Jantar Mantar Protest

In the image a tweet by DMRC is shown
For public commuters, Delhi Metro services have been affected across 11 metro stationsX

Delhi Metro services have been affected across 11 stations amid the protest at Jantar Mantar. Several major routes from Janpath to Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and New Delhi have also been closed. The entry and exit gates at these stations remain shut, causing inconvenience to daily commuters, particularly those travelling through Rajiv Chowk and New Delhi.

Student Groups Protest at Jantar Mantar on Gandhi Jayanti Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Amid Electoral Roll Concerns

On October 2, 2026, as India marked Gandhi Jayanti, another protest is set to begin at Jantar Mantar, this time against Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was announced by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and advocate Prashant Bhushan and is scheduled to begin at 11 am today.

However, Delhi Police has not granted permission for the proposed protest, which could create problems for the protesters. Police have deployed additional security personnel across the New Delhi area. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have also been imposed across New Delhi ahead of the protest. Under the order, public gatherings or assemblies of five or more people are prohibited without prior written permission.

The Cockroach Janta Party has also planned a nationwide demonstration in the coming days, with a rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji park today. Student organisations and civil society groups are also expected to gather at Jantar Mantar. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls. The pressure escalated last month following a report by The Indian Express.

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