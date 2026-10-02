Jantar Mantar Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Live: 12 Metro Stations Have Been Closed So Far

On October 2, 2026, as India marked Gandhi Jayanti, another protest is set to begin at Jantar Mantar, this time against Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was announced by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and advocate Prashant Bhushan and is scheduled to begin at 11 am today.
However, Delhi Police has not granted permission for the proposed protest, which could create problems for the protesters. Police have deployed additional security personnel across the New Delhi area. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have also been imposed across New Delhi ahead of the protest. Under the order, public gatherings or assemblies of five or more people are prohibited without prior written permission.
The Cockroach Janta Party has also planned a nationwide demonstration in the coming days, with a rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji park today. Student organisations and civil society groups are also expected to gather at Jantar Mantar. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls. The pressure escalated last month following a report by The Indian Express.