Jantar Mantar Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Live: 12 Metro Stations Have Been Closed So Far

Advocate Prashant Bhushan took to X as protesters are being detained from the Jantar Mantar protest site and surrounding areas. He wrote, “Delhi police on orders from Modi/Shah have shut down Central Delhi to prevent Jantar Mantar protest. Shut down 11 metros, imposed prohibitory orders, shut down the internet! The police have laid siege on Jantar Mantar & are detaining people there.”

He further said that politicians were also being detained, including RJD MP Manoj Jha, and noted that all this was happening on Gandhi Jayanti.