Did Election Commissioners Disagree With CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR? Report Reveals ECs Raised 14 Formal Objections Over SIR Exercise, But No Action Taken

The SIR exercise was first launched in Bihar in June 2025 before being extended to other parts of the country. Data released by the Election Commission earlier in September 2026 showed that 13.37 crore names had been removed from draft electoral rolls so far, a decline of around 14.1 per cent compared with voter lists prepared before the SIR. Delhi reported the highest rate of deletions at 32.8 per cent, followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

A major disagreement within the EC centers on Form 6, which is used by individuals applying for inclusion in the electoral rolls for the first time. According to the Indian Express report, a new question for first-time voters was added to the form this year, asking applicants whether they, their parents or grandparents had appeared on electoral rolls prepared during the previous SIR. The report said Joshi had warned in May 2026 that such a change could not be introduced without an amendment to the electoral rules, a concern also backed by Sandhu.

Despite the objection, the change was introduced without Sandhu being formally intimated of the same. The election commissioner subsequently termed the decision as “unauthorized and illegal” and called for the question to be removed immediately.

Concerns Over ECINET Platform And “Centralization” Of The Voter Database

In January 2026, the ECI launched the ECINET digital platform to streamline all election-related processes such as voter registration, tracking applications, and checking candidate profiles. Within months of its launch, both Joshi and Sandhu expressed doubts over how the program was working and how electoral roll data was being managed.

As per law, local election officials, known as, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), are the ones who decide whether a voter’s name should be added, deleted, or corrected on the electoral poll list. With the introduction of the ECINET platform, this process is now done online. However, they could only do this if the program allowed them to do so. The ECINET program is run by the Information Technology Department of the Commission in Delhi, under the guidance of Director General Dr. Seema Khanna. Which means that the IT department has the power to allow or prevent an ERO from updating the electoral roll list.