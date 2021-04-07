Sanskrit: The Deva-Vani

History Of Sanskrit:



Sanskrit, also known as the “mother of all languages,” is one of humanity’s earliest languages and the Indian subcontinent’s prevailing ancient tongue. Vedic Sanskrit, which dates from the second millennium BCE, is the earliest form of the Sanskrit language.

Sanskrit is regarded as Deva-Vani which translates to ‘God’s Language’ (Deva- God and Vani-Language) has had universal appeal for centuries. It was accepted to have been created by Lord Brahma who passed it to the sages living in heaven. Sages then passed it down to their worldly followers, and they transmitted it across the world.

Its distinctive characteristics have been recognized around the world for decades. It is distinguished from other languages by its acoustic elegance, the accuracy of grammar, and clarity, and also comprehensiveness in every element of its framework.

Vedic And Classical Sanskrit:

Sanskrit is divided into two eras, Vedic and Classical, based on its literary associations.

The Vedas holy texts, particularly the Rig Veda, Puranas, and Upanishads, use Vedic Sanskrit in its most pure form. This initial Sanskrit has a wide vocabulary, phonetics, and grammar and it’s still pure. It is made up of 52 letters, 36 consonants, and 16 vowel sounds in all. It has the prestige of appearing in ancient poetry, theatre, and research, and also spiritual and metaphysical writings.

Ashtadhyayi (classical) Sanskrit has its roots toward the finish of the Vedic time frame when the Upanishads were the last consecrated writings to be recorded. The refined variant of the language was then adopted by Panini, a relative of Pani and grammar and linguistic scholar. The Ashtadhyayi includes 3959 systematized laws that are absolutely pure and full of great explanations, as well as favored word-forming and language use. It is to a great extent utilized in Karnataka Sangit (Carnatic music) as hymns, verses, ode, and religious songs, all demonstrating different hymns to the Gods, and tunes and mantras of God love.

Writing:

While other scripts have been utilized and continue to be utilized, Sanskrit is generally written in the Devanagari (God’s city) script, a descendant of the Brahmi script. When practiced, it’s simple to write and pronounce correctly. Deva-Vani ‘Sanskrit’ is much more ideal than most other languages in terms of form. More than millennia, numerous researchers have added to Sanskrit writing. This language has a wide vocabulary and a very detailed grammatical form. It’s a veritable encyclopedia of synonyms. Each word in the Sanskrit language has a plethora of synonyms. It also grants it the ability to say something with the fewest possible sentences.

Other Indian languages, like Hindi, and Indo-Aryan languages like Kannada and Malayalam, have benefited greatly from the Sanskrit language. It has affected the Sino-Tibetan dialects with the impact of Buddhist writings in Sanskrit and their interpretation and spread. Telugu as a language is viewed as profoundly Sanskrit, from which it has acquired numerous words. It has also had an effect on the Chinese and Javanese languages.

Sanskrit is the insightful and academic language of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, three main world religions. Today, there are a modest bunch of Indian towns where Sanskrit is as yet communicated as the principal language. Indeed, even a Sanskrit everyday paper exists. Sudharma, distributed out of Mysore, has been running since 1970 and is currently accessible online as an e-paper.

Deva-Vani Sanskrit is the world’s oldest language and has been used for millennia. Many great dialects that arose out of Sanskrit are dead and millions will come however Sanskrit will stay interminable. It is, without a doubt, the divine tongue, the Deva-Vani.

By- Khushi Bisht