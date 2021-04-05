“Hinduism Beyond Ritualism”: IPS Officer’s Newest Book Is Talk Of The Town

IPS and IITian Vineet Agarwal is a highly lauded contemporary genre author. He has also been awarded the President’s Police Medal for his excellent service. Romance of a Naxalite and On the Eve of Kalyug are two of his works. His third book is ‘Hinduism Beyond Ritualism’ published by The Write Place has garnered a lot of attention.

A significant number of people with a scholarly inclination are interested in learning more about Hinduism. Unfortunately, there’s no existing literature that describes Hinduism’s key principles. This book explains Hinduism’s core concepts and explores various ideas raised by Indian scholars centuries ago and are well described in manuscripts such as the Upanishads.

The aim of this book is to bring together the numerous definitions that generally constitute Hinduism. Without any prolonged explanation, the ancient Hindu scriptures and Upanishads have been clarified concisely. There are no oversimplifications in this book, and no effort is made to construct sense in order to sway the readers in any direction. Multiple-choice questions on the key topics are icluded at the end of each chapter to aid comprehension and pique readers’ interest.

This book has now become a social media sensation, with everyone from corporate India CEOs to well-known politicians and movie stars discussing it. The latest book by an IPS officer is a hit. ‘Hinduism Beyond Ritualism’ has captivated well-known figures such as Anand Mahindra, Vishal Bhardwaj, Amish Tripathi, Poonam Dhillon, and others.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he’s been reading Vineet Agarwal’s latest book. He was fascinated not only by the title of the novel but also by the author who appears to be a Renaissance Cop, he stated. He went on to say, “Belongs to the IPS cadre, but also holds an IIT degree! His investigative skills are assisting him in uncovering the foundational beliefs of his religion.”

Vishal Bharadwaj, an Indian film director, and producer, also tweeted that he had begun reading the “rare book.” He added, “Don’t want it to end.”

Author Amish Tripathi, who is best known for his books Shiva Trilogy, The Immortals of Meluha, The Secret of the Nagas, and others, said he had been enjoying the incisive and perceptive book for the past several days.

“Hinduism has always been an awe-inspiring concept for scholars from all over the world…”, he said, quoting from the introduction of the scholarly book.

Poonam Dhillon, a TV actress, and politician shared a 29-second video of herself flipping through the pages of Hinduism Beyond Ritualism. In her post, she mentioned that she highlights parts of books that she finds interesting and likes to return to afterward. She wrote that the book written by a brilliant IPS officer has completely captivated her and went on to say, “Totally fascinating and a must-read—so much information, so well imparted.”

Hinduism is currently presented as the heritage of an ancient civilization, and its significance seems to be dwindling. Vineet Agarwal’s book gets to the heart of Hindu scriptures and is a wonderful homage to Hinduism, as much effort went into extracting the spirit of the Upanishads. His book, ‘Hinduism Beyond Ritualism,’ is a brilliant compilation of Hindu principles and ideologies, encapsulating the essence of Hinduism.

By- Khushi Bisht